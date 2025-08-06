Deltarune voorzien van nieuwe patch

Ben je van plan om Deltarune te spelen, dan zal je zien dat er een nieuwe patch beschikbaar is. Deze verhoogt het spel naar versie 1.04, die een aantal problemen oplost, voornamelijk voor het derde en vierde hoofdstuk.
Deltarune versie 1.04 zorgt er onder andere voor dat er een aantal kleine visuele fouten worden rechtgetrokken. Switch 2-bezitters hoeven na het installeren van de patch niet meer bang te zijn voor een ‘soft lock’.
De volledige changelog van de nieuwe patch voor Delatrune is als volgt:
Deltarune Version 1.04
Chapter 3
- Added a method to get “TripTicket” even after receiving “ShadowMantle”.
- You can no longer erroneously keep Lancers in your inventory.
- Susie doesn’t slide weird after battle in that room where she kicks the houses. Apparently this is better.
- Fixed an obscure softlock during the Pushing Buddies sequence.
- Fixed a frame perfect game crash if you throw a shell and check it as it’s breaking.
- Fixed a frame perfect crash involving checking water-logged binoculars.
Chapter 4
- You can get the “SpinCake” from the “Top Chef” if you gave him the “TopCake” in the “Chapter1”.
- Reduced the speed of the bullets on one of Jackenstein’s attacks.
- Fixed an obscure issue if you used “OldMan” ACT and then spared Guei before the attack started.
- Toriel no longer answers the phone at the beginning of the Chapter.
- You can no longer check a nonexistent snack tray.
- Fixed an error where “Dual Heal” ACT could be skipped in certain scenarios.
- Fixed an error where Susie’s turn would be skipped if she used an item during the boss of the Second Sanctuary.
- [Switch 2-only] Fixed an issue with the minigame “Main Performance” where barely matching the correct colors would cause them to not light up.
- [Switch 2-only] Intentionally getting hit with cats at the end of a battle no longer softlocks the game.
Various Chapters
- Fixed various minor visual errors.
- Fixed minor text and font issues.
- Fixed an issue where your customized keyboard controls could be reset when connecting a new controller.
- Fixed an issue where plugging in USB and Bluetooth controllers simultaneously could cause repetitive button presses.
Toby Fox is ook al bezig met versie 1.05 van Deltarune, maar daar hoef je niet al teveel van te verwachten. Deze zal namelijk maar een klein aantal foutjes oplossen.