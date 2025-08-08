LEGO Party! verschijnt eind september



Eerder dit jaar werd tijdens de Summer Game Fest Showcase de titel LEGO Party! aangekondigd. Deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc, en is nu van een releasedatum voorzien.

We mogen de party game voor vier spelers op 30 september verwachten voor alle genoemde platformen. Iedereen die een pre-order plaatst, zal vijf exclusieve digitale LEGO minifiguren ontvangen, waaronder Cotton Candy Cheerleader en Shark Singer. Hieronder een nieuwe trailer en daaronder een overzicht met features.

Join your friends online no matter their platform, or get together for a LEGO Party! game night. With multiple game modes and tons of minifigures to unlock, you’ll have all the bricks to build the ultimate party!

Challenge players near or far, customize your character and compete in a variety of awesome minigames to get as many Golden Bricks as you can, by any means necessary! But beware, watch out for monsters, traps and flying roast turkeys on your way to become the next star of LEGO Party!

Key Features