Deze games werden in juli het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store gedownload

Nieuws
Lennard Verhage on 09 August 2025 om 14:19
Lennard Verhage


De zevende maand van het jaar 2025 ligt inmiddels alweer achter ons en naar goede gewoonte maakt Sony PlayStation altijd bekend welke games het vaakst in de voorbije maand gedownload werden. Zo ook nu weer nieuwe overzichten van de maand juli.

Bij de PlayStation 5 komt de shooter Ready or Not gelijk binnen op de eerste positie en Rematch, de nieuwe game van Sloclap, is ook bijzonder populair. Een andere recente release is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, die op de achtste positie staat.

Opvallend is dat Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 op een bescheiden zestiende plaats staat. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we weinig bijzonderheden en hetzelfde gaat op voor de twee andere categorieën. Hieronder de volledige overzichten.

PlayStation 5

  1. Ready or Not
  2. EA SPORTS FC 25
  3. Rematch
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Forza Horizon 5
  6. Minecraft
  7. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  8. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
  9. NBA 2K25
  10. Cyberpunk 2077
  11. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  12. F1 25
  13. It Takes Two
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  15. Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  16. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
  17. Gran Turismo 7
  18. Holdfast: Nations At War
  19. Mortal Kombat 11
  20. Phasmophobia

PlayStation 4

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. EA SPORTS FC 25
  3. The Forest
  4. Star Wars Battlefront II
  5. A Way Out
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Unravel Two
  8. Batman: Arkham Knight
  9. Mafia: Definitive Edition
  10. Minecraft
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Descenders
  13. Need for Speed Heat
  14. The Last of Us Remastered
  15. NBA 2K25
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. Watch Dogs 2
  18. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  19. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  20. Mortal Kombat 11

PlayStation VR2

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Metro Awakening
  3. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
  4. Among Us 3D: VR
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
  7. GORN 2
  8. Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
  9. Kayak VR: Mirage
  10. Drunkn Bar Fight 2

Free to Play

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
  4. Rocket League
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. eFootball
  7. Fall Guys
  8. Asphalt Legends
  9. VALORANT
  10. Stumble Guys

