Deze games werden in juli het vaakst uit de PlayStation Store gedownload



De zevende maand van het jaar 2025 ligt inmiddels alweer achter ons en naar goede gewoonte maakt Sony PlayStation altijd bekend welke games het vaakst in de voorbije maand gedownload werden. Zo ook nu weer nieuwe overzichten van de maand juli.

Bij de PlayStation 5 komt de shooter Ready or Not gelijk binnen op de eerste positie en Rematch, de nieuwe game van Sloclap, is ook bijzonder populair. Een andere recente release is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, die op de achtste positie staat.

Opvallend is dat Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 op een bescheiden zestiende plaats staat. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we weinig bijzonderheden en hetzelfde gaat op voor de twee andere categorieën. Hieronder de volledige overzichten.

PlayStation 5

Ready or Not EA SPORTS FC 25 Rematch Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 5 Minecraft Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers NBA 2K25 Cyberpunk 2077 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach F1 25 It Takes Two Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Shadows Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Gran Turismo 7 Holdfast: Nations At War Mortal Kombat 11 Phasmophobia

PlayStation 4

Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25 The Forest Star Wars Battlefront II A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Unravel Two Batman: Arkham Knight Mafia: Definitive Edition Minecraft Gang Beasts Descenders Need for Speed Heat The Last of Us Remastered NBA 2K25 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Watch Dogs 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Mortal Kombat 11

PlayStation VR2

Beat Saber Metro Awakening Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR Job Simulator Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR GORN 2 Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Kayak VR: Mirage Drunkn Bar Fight 2

Free to Play