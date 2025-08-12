Nexon kondigt Woochi the Wayfarer voor de PlayStation 5 aan met indrukwekkende trailer



Ontwikkelaar LoreVault heeft een nieuwe singleplayer game aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5: Woochi the Wayfarer. Deze game is geïnspireerd door een klassieke Koreaanse roman en ziet er erg indrukwekkend uit. Nexon zal de game gaan uitgeven.

De game draait op de Unreal Engine 5 en speelt zich af midden in de Joseon periode, rond 1550. De omschrijving van de game is nog niet heel concreet verder, maar geeft in ieder geval een beetje een beeld van welke kant de ontwikkelaar op wil gaan, zie hieronder.

Woochi the Wayfarer is a blockbuster action adventure game that depicts the adventures of the Dosa (The Mage of the Way), Jeon Woochi.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game will bring the Joseon fantasy world to life with vivid graphics and an original story inspired by The Tale of Jeon Woochi, a classic Korean novel following the adventures of Jeon Woochi, who uses his powers to fight injustice and trick the corrupt. The single-player narrative will deliver players a deeply immersive and thrilling action gameplay experience featuring magical settings along with Korean traditional monsters and music.

The newly released teaser, running approximately two minutes and 20 seconds long, builds a sense of tension and mystery by juxtaposing the image of Myoan, a mysterious shaman chanting an incantation, and the silhouette of Woochi standing in a dense forest. The latter half of the trailer shows a fierce standoff between the two powerful forces. Woochi the Wayfarer features a colorful and emotional soundtrack inspired by traditional Korean music and composed by Jung Jae-il, the acclaimed musician behind the soundtracks of the film Parasite and the Netflix series Squid Game.

Woochi the Wayfarer is a new title from Nexon Games that is being developed with the goal of delivering a game with quality and content that meets the expectations of the global market. LoreVault, the developer of Woochi the Wayfarer, is collaborating with experts in various fields such as Korean literature and traditional music to effectively represent Korea’s unique history and culture within the game. They are also conducting location hunting, personally visiting cultural sites across Korea to recreate the Joseon era in high-quality 3D.