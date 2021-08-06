Mocht je toevallig bezig zijn met Roblox, dan hebben we hier een mooi overzicht voor je. Het onderstaande is namelijk een handige lijst met allerlei promo codes/items, waarmee je je game kunt verrijken. Denk hieromtrent vooral aan cosmetische content.

Niet bekend met Roblox? Dit is een online game waarin gamers hun eigen content kunnen creëren, maar ook van content van anderen kunnen genieten. Dat aanvullen kan dus met de promo’s hieronder. Je kan overigens hier klikken om de codes in te voeren, mocht dit nodig zijn.

Luobu Explorer’s Pack

Hats

Hair

Face

Shoulder

Pants

Back

Gear

Bundles

Neck

Als je Amazon Prime gebruikt, dan krijg je toegang tot de Snow Covered Ice Wings.

ROBLOX Island of Move promo codes:

ROBLOX Mansion of Wonder codes:

  • Gebruik promo code ThingsGoBoom in Mansion of Wonder voor Ghastly Aura waist accessoires
  • Gebruik promo code ParticleWizard in Mansion of Wonder voor Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessoires
  • Gebruik promo code FXArtist in Mansion of Wonder voor Artist Backpack accessoires
  • Gebruik promo code Boardwalk in Mansion of Wonder voor Ring of Flames waist accessoires

Nog een paar extra codes:

  • 100MILSEGUIDORES –Backback
  • WALMARTMEXEARS2021: Steel Rabbit Ears
  • ROBLOXEDU2021: Dev Deck
  • SPIDERCOLA : Spider Cola Shoulder Pet
  • TWEETROBLOX: The Bird Says Shoulder Pet