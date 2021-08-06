Mocht je toevallig bezig zijn met Roblox, dan hebben we hier een mooi overzicht voor je. Het onderstaande is namelijk een handige lijst met allerlei promo codes/items, waarmee je je game kunt verrijken. Denk hieromtrent vooral aan cosmetische content.
Niet bekend met Roblox? Dit is een online game waarin gamers hun eigen content kunnen creëren, maar ook van content van anderen kunnen genieten. Dat aanvullen kan dus met de promo’s hieronder. Je kan overigens hier klikken om de codes in te voeren, mocht dit nodig zijn.
Luobu Explorer’s Pack
- Luobu Explorer Girl
- Luobu Explorer Star Shades
- Luobu Explorer Hat
- Luobu Explorer Backpack
- Destination: Moon and Stars
Hats
- ZZZ Headband – Zara Larsson
- UK Fedora
- Germany Fedora
- Indonesia Fedora
- USA Fedora
- Netherlands Fedora
- Vietnam Fedora
- Colombia Fedora
- Turkey Fedora
- Ukraine Fedora
- Peru Fedora
- Japan Fedora
- Thailand Fedora
- Spain Fedora
- Russia Fedora
- China Fedora
- Philippines Fedora
- Australia Fedora
- Chile Fedora
- Royal Blood Beanie
- ROBLOX Baseball Cap
- Old Town Cowboy Hat – Lil Nas X (LNX)
- Robox
- ROBLOX Logo Visor
- ROBLOX Visor
- Down to Earth Hair
- Red ROBLOX Cap
- The Encierro Cap
- Medieval Hood of Mystery
Hair
- Brown Hair
- Black Ponytail
- Straight Blonde Hair
- Brown Charmer Hair
- Blonde Spiked Hair
- Pal Hair
- Colorful Braids
- Cool Side Shave
- Lavender Updo
- Orange Beanie with Black Hair
- Belle of Belfast Long Red Hair
- True Blue Hair
Face
Shoulder
Pants
Back
Gear
Bundles
- Linlin
- Denny
- City Life Woman
- Junkbot
- Knights of Redcliff Paladin
- Cindy
- The High Seas Beatrix the Pirate Queen
- Squad Ghouls Drop Dead Tedd
- Kenneth
- Oliver
- Dennis
Neck
Als je Amazon Prime gebruikt, dan krijg je toegang tot de Snow Covered Ice Wings.
ROBLOX Island of Move promo codes:
- StrikeAPose in Island of Move voor een Hustle Hat
- SettingTheStage in Island of Move voor een Build it Backpack
- DIY in Island of Move voor een Kinetic Staff
- WorldAlive in Island of Move voor een Crystalline Companion
- GetMoving in Island of Move voor een Speedy Shades
- VictoryLap in Island of Move voor een Cardio Cans
ROBLOX Mansion of Wonder codes:
- Gebruik promo code ThingsGoBoom in Mansion of Wonder voor Ghastly Aura waist accessoires
- Gebruik promo code ParticleWizard in Mansion of Wonder voor Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessoires
- Gebruik promo code FXArtist in Mansion of Wonder voor Artist Backpack accessoires
- Gebruik promo code Boardwalk in Mansion of Wonder voor Ring of Flames waist accessoires
Nog een paar extra codes:
- 100MILSEGUIDORES –Backback
- WALMARTMEXEARS2021: Steel Rabbit Ears
- ROBLOXEDU2021: Dev Deck
- SPIDERCOLA : Spider Cola Shoulder Pet
- TWEETROBLOX: The Bird Says Shoulder Pet
