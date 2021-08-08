Fans van Batman opgelet! Er is door DC een Augmented Reality app gelanceerd die mobiele gamers kunnen binnen halen. Het betreft de DC: Batman: Bat-Tech Edition waarin je met de gadgets van Batman kan rotzooien. Maar er is veel meer te doen via deze app. Niet alleen de gadgets van Batman zul je erin vinden, maar ook mini-games, de mogelijkheid om verschillende strips te lezen van het ontstaan van Batman, video’s, de eerder genoemde AR filters en meer.

Hoewel de app voor het wat jongere publiek is ontwikkeld, kunnen we niet ontkennen dat dit interessant kan zijn voor iedereen die een beetje Batman-fan is. DC had hier nog het nodige over te zeggen en hieronder kan je nog een korte impressie zien van de app.

“Batman is one of our most important franchises, so bringing together the DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products teams to develop this app featuring his fan-favorite gadgets and crime fighting tech was a chance for us to give fans yet another way to engage with a favorite DC Super Hero,” says Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. “The app creates a truly unique experience that gives kids around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the DC Universe – there’s no other app like it available today.”

“The Batman mobile app showcases Batman’s innovative technology, using augmented reality like never before, and gives kids a way to unlock the mystery behind Batman’s crime-fighting gadgets,” says Kevin Morris, Vice President, Franchise Management and Marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “Kids can now experience being a DC Super-Hero alongside Batman, and while learning and playing they can also help save Gotham City.”

Je kunt de app hier downloaden voor iOS en hier voor Android.