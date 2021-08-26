Er is een nieuwe update voor de game Monster Hunter Rise verschenen. Ja, die ene game waarin je sjasliek kan maken van beesten die een paar koppen groter zijn dan jou. Met update versie 3.3.1 is onder meer een waslijst aan bugs opgelost, maar er wordt ook extra content toegevoegd.

Zo kunnen jagers in de game vanaf 27 augustus met Akuma uit Street Fighter spelen, zoals we eerder vandaag al lieten weten. Dit is de derde collab van Monster Hunter Rise. Alle details van deze update tref je in het overzicht hieronder.