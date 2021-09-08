

Je kan je klok er min of meer op gelijk zetten: na een grote update met nieuwe toevoegingen aan No Man’s Sky, verschijnen er op korte termijn een aantal patches om wat problemen op te lossen. Steevast duiken er na de release van een contentupdate issues op en Hello Games is er altijd snel bij om dit aan te pakken.

Ook nu weer, want waar de Frontiers update vorige week verscheen, werd eind vorige week update 3.62 uitgebracht. Die wordt nu opgevolgd door update 3.63 en daarvan hebben we natuurlijk zoals altijd de patch notes. Die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, zodat je precies kan zien wat er wordt aangepakt.