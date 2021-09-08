Je kan je klok er min of meer op gelijk zetten: na een grote update met nieuwe toevoegingen aan No Man’s Sky, verschijnen er op korte termijn een aantal patches om wat problemen op te lossen. Steevast duiken er na de release van een contentupdate issues op en Hello Games is er altijd snel bij om dit aan te pakken.
Ook nu weer, want waar de Frontiers update vorige week verscheen, werd eind vorige week update 3.62 uitgebracht. Die wordt nu opgevolgd door update 3.63 en daarvan hebben we natuurlijk zoals altijd de patch notes. Die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, zodat je precies kan zien wat er wordt aangepakt.
- Fixed an issue that caused debug-only base parts to appear in the Catalogue.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues when placing fireplaces or NPC terminals to large rooms.
- While base building, the rotation option now has acceleration to allow faster turning while still retaining detailed control.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause power lines to fail to appear.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to place an unlimited number of special parts (such as Exocraft geobays) within close proximity of each other.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause severe visual glitches when pushing the building and photo mode cameras into very specific situations.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be backed out of base building mode accidentally.
- Improved the use of the D-pad in base building controls, in order to minimise accidental presses.
- Snapping is now enabled by default when entering wiring modes.
- Fixed an issue that caused T-shaped corridors to become blocked when snapped to other structures.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent some pre-built large rooms from receiving power correctly.
- Fixed a number of snapping and collision issues with power doors.
- Fixed an issue that caused short-range teleporters to function correctly without power.
- Fixed a number of snapping and collision issues with freighter rooms.
- Fixed a number of UI issues with base building in VR.
- Fixed a number of glitches with settlement NPC navigation.
- Fixed an issue that could cause settlement NPCs to go outside during danger scenarios, such as during storms or Sentinel raids.
- Fixed an issue that caused patches of foliage to be cleared in settlements before any buildings had been placed.
- Improved the loading speed of settlements.
- Introduced a significant number of optimisations for settlements.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some settlements to fail to generate any decisions for their Overseer. Decisions are now expected at intervals of 15 minutes to 2 hours.
- Fixed an issue that could cause long grass to spawn within settlements on scorched planets.
- Added a recovery for players who lost their primary Multi-Tool after accepting a blank tool from an upgrade/purchase UI. Note: the appearance of this erroneous UI screen was fixed in Patch 3.62.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Electrical Cloaking Unit to work incorrectly.
- Fixed a physics issue that could cause players to get snagged while moving around the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed a PlayStation 5 specific issue that could cause some trophies to fail to unlock.
- Fixed a crash related to settlement NPC navigation.
- Fixed a crash related to base building.
- Fixed a crash related to noise generation.
- Fixed a crash related to base editing.
- Fixed a crash related to terrain generation.