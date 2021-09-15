

Gisteren lieten we al weten dat de PlayStation 4 naast de PlayStation 5 ook een firmware update zou krijgen en die is inmiddels beschikbaar. Het gaat om update 9.00 en die komt met een aantal nieuwe features, waarover we al schreven.

De officiële patch notes zijn nu echter vrijgegeven en die geven een helder beeld van wat de nieuwe mogelijkheden en aanpassingen precies zijn. De lijst is namelijk iets uitgebreider dan gisteren werd gecommuniceerd. Hieronder alle details.