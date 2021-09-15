Gisteren lieten we al weten dat de PlayStation 4 naast de PlayStation 5 ook een firmware update zou krijgen en die is inmiddels beschikbaar. Het gaat om update 9.00 en die komt met een aantal nieuwe features, waarover we al schreven.
De officiële patch notes zijn nu echter vrijgegeven en die geven een helder beeld van wat de nieuwe mogelijkheden en aanpassingen precies zijn. De lijst is namelijk iets uitgebreider dan gisteren werd gecommuniceerd. Hieronder alle details.
- You can now view trophies for PS5 games on PS4 consoles.
- In Trophies, you can now view PS5 trophies in your trophy list. You can also view PS5 trophies in the trophy list on the profile screen under the [Games] tab.
- In Messages, we’ve updated the following: If you’re the owner of a group, you can now delete it. To delete a group, open the options menu, and then select [Delete Group]. If you delete a group, it will be deleted for all members. Now when you block someone, you can choose to also leave the group that only you and they are in at the same time. You won’t leave groups that include other players.
- On an Android or iOS/iPadOS device, you can now use the PS Remote Play app to access your PS4 via mobile data. We’ve made the following improvements to parental controls: Now when a child requests to use communication features for a game, their parent or guardian will receive a notification on the PS4 and PlayStation App. The child will also receive a notification when their parent or guardian accepts, denies, or stops allowing the child to use communication features for a game.
- You can now select whether you’d like to receive notifications on your PS4 or through email about new products and special offers. To do so, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Communication Preferences].
