Ubisoft heeft weer een nieuwe patch voor Watch Dogs: Legion uitgebracht, die de game naar versie 5.6 tilt. Het gaat hier om een relatief kleine patch die een aantal bugs, ontbrekende visuele effecten en crashes moet oplossen. De changelog staat uiteraard hieronder.

Wat echter nog het meeste opvalt, is de bestandsgrootte voor de verschillende platforms. Voor de vorige generatie platforms en pc is de patch ongeveer 25GB groot en op de Xbox Series X|S gaan we richting 40,2GB. De PlayStation 5 is hier de opvallende dissonant, want op Sony’s witte console is de patch slechts 3,2GB. Dit komt door de Kraken compressie techniek in de PlayStation 5.