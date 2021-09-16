Ubisoft heeft weer een nieuwe patch voor Watch Dogs: Legion uitgebracht, die de game naar versie 5.6 tilt. Het gaat hier om een relatief kleine patch die een aantal bugs, ontbrekende visuele effecten en crashes moet oplossen. De changelog staat uiteraard hieronder.
Wat echter nog het meeste opvalt, is de bestandsgrootte voor de verschillende platforms. Voor de vorige generatie platforms en pc is de patch ongeveer 25GB groot en op de Xbox Series X|S gaan we richting 40,2GB. De PlayStation 5 is hier de opvallende dissonant, want op Sony’s witte console is de patch slechts 3,2GB. Dit komt door de Kraken compressie techniek in de PlayStation 5.
UPDATE NOTES:
General:
- Fixed an issue that caused the Spiderbot Arena minimum player requirement to be 4 players. This fix reduces the minimum player requirement to the intended 2 players.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash under certain circumstances.
- Fixed missing visual effects on some UI highlights when hovering over them with a mouse.
- Removed the Cargo Drone from Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead.
PC:
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be unable to recruit Operatives with the requirement of Season Rank 10 while having already unlocked Rank 10.
Xbox:
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when signing out of the active profile while in the main menu of Watch Dogs: Legion.
- Fixed an issue where controller inputs did not register if a controller was activated after accepting an out-of-game invitation to start Watch Dogs: Legion.
Xbox One:
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash.