

Bluepoint Games maakt nu officieel onderdeel uit van de PlayStation Studios familie. Gisteren werd de acquisitie wereldkundig gemaakt en daarmee heeft Sony z’n portfolio van studio’s nog maar eens uitgebreid. Deze ontwikkelaar kennen we natuurlijk van de remasters en remakes die ze gemaakt hebben, waar ze een ster in zijn.

Het is dan ook logisch om te veronderstellen dat ze daarmee verder gaan, maar dat blijkt niet het geval. In een interview met IGN stelt de president van Bluepoint Games, Marco Thrush, dat ze aan een nieuw project werken. Hij kon geen details geven, maar het is voor de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe stap vooruit.

“Our next project, we’re working on original content right now. We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us. Our team is a very highly experienced team, the average experience among most people is about 15 years, and all of them come from original development. It’s not like we’re a bunch of developers that got trained up on making remasters and remakes. We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that’s what we’re now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do, and show what PlayStation can do.”