DiRT 5 krijgt nog altijd veel aandacht van Codemasters. Zo brachten ze onlangs de nodige nieuwe content voor de game uit en ook in technisch opzicht werd de game zo hier en daar verder geoptimaliseerd. Nu staat er weer een nieuwe update klaar en wel met versienummer 6.02.
Deze update richt zich op issues op allerlei platformen specifiek. Zo worden crash issues op de Xbox aangepakt, op de PlayStation worden wat audioproblemen opgelost en zo zijn er meer fixes die aangebracht worden met deze update. Verder maakt deze update de game ook klaar voor het aanstaande Halloween Playgrounds Pack.
Zoals gebruikelijk alle details hieronder:
New content
- ‘Tricks N Treats’ Halloween Playgrounds pack: Free Playgrounds item set of Halloween-themed objects for use in Gate Crasher, Smash Attack, and Gymkhana. Available from October 1, 2021.
Technical fixes & changes
- New tweaks to general light, shade, and reflections will be noticeable across every location and scenario, particularly in night-time events, leading to more realistic and natural lighting
- Steam: Fixed issue causing online cross-platform matchmaking to not work on Steam
- Xbox One: Fixed issue causing audio distortion in rare occurrences
- PS5: Resolved issue of audio cutting out when the game is started with a racing wheel connected
- Xbox: Resolved instances of crashes when users sign out of their profile
- Fixed instances of crashes when viewing a player card and playing offline]
- Career objectives will now be shown in the post-race rewards menus appropriately
- PC: When using Fanatec pedals connected directly to the PC, the pedals will now be detected and usable
- Fixed issue causing a player’s Playgrounds Weekly Challenge position to not show if they do not have rewards available
Nice, straks ff updaten!
Ps: Even over iets anders. Waarom word er niet gesproken over “Wanted: Dead” die ze vanochtend hebben aangekondigd via Tokyo Game Show? De ex ontwikkelaars van Team Ninja en Soleil Gamestudios hebben deze game ontwikkelt. (Zie trailer)
https://youtu.be/aEtHcCQQE_E
@Anoniem-3783:
Tof, bedankt voor de tip!
Lijkt me best leuk!
@topic dirt5 vind ik echt een teleurstelling het stuurt als een natte dweil.. of heeft iemand een tip voor betere controle?