

DICE en EA hebben vandaag een nieuwe video uitgebracht waarin de volgende vijf Specialists wereldkundig worden gemaakt. Daarmee weten we nu waaruit het volledige tiental bestaat. Die video kan je hieronder bekijken en geeft je een goede indruk.

Dat is niet alles, want in een uitgebreide blogpost gaat de ontwikkelaar ook nog in op de aanpassingen en verbeteringen die zijn doorgevoerd naargelang de open beta van onlangs. Dit alles om de uiteindelijke ervaring die vanaf 19 november verkrijgbaar is verder te stroomlijnen.

User Interface (UI) Big Map, as we refer to internally, was disabled for the Open Beta, but is in our builds today.

Commorose – Also in our builds today, giving players the ability to quickly give indication of where you’re at, and what you need.

Compass – To ensure players are best equipped with the right tools to communicate with their Squad, the team has modified the default behavior of Compass that appeared whilst aiming down at sights. At launch, this will always remain on so players have the ability to easily communicate with their Squad of nearby dangers and opportunities. General Kill Log – This is now more readable with highlighted colors denoting friends or foe killed. There is also more appropriately sized messaging on the status of sectors and flag capture events. These changes help to prevent UI elements from diverting players’ attention away from the crosshairs, and the battlefield in front of them.

Colorblind Setting – Significant performance passes have been made to the colorbling settings to help support those with color deficiencies that were struggling to have the colors used across our UI properly distinguish themselves, and we’ll continue to take feedback on the application we have around this, and all of our final suite of accessibility options through live service.

Loadouts – These will be fully customizable; there will be a much bigger suite of tools available to players to help speed up the act of switching to different setups, getting them right back into the action.

Controller Players – We have already improved mapping in our final options suite that will provide players with better overviews of the controls and options that enable total controller mapping.

Chat – A new improvement coming to consoles is the ability for players to engage with Chat for the first time. With Battlefield 2042 being Cross-Platform, it’s important to sustain accessible options for communication. Gameplay Increased the number of Tanks that you’ll experience on Orbital. It’s up from 4, to 8 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Made changes to movement, adding strafe input to sliding, adding the ability to vault on moving objects, and toning down jump spamming.

A nearby Grenade Indicator has been added.

Entry and Exit animations are now shorter, with some being removed entirely.

Elevators have been fixed so that you see less funky behaviours with doors.

Bij de bovenstaande punten hoort nog een uitgebreide toelichting. Daarvoor verwijzen we je graag naar het Battlefield blog.