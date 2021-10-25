Hoewel Battlefeld 2042 door uitstel wat langer op zich laat wachten, is de release nu toch echt aanstaande. Via EA Origin is nu al een lijst opgedoken met alle Trophies/Achievements die spelers kunnen behalen in de aankomende shooter van DICE.
Het gaat om in totaal 34 Trophies. Om ze allemaal te halen, worden spelers uitgedaagd om diverse uitdagingen te voltooien met de verschillende Specialists die de game bevat. Ook zal je aan de slag moeten met de verschillende modi die aanwezig zijn in Battlefield 2042. Zo zijn er Trophies die specifiek te behalen zijn in de recent onthulde Hazard Zone-modus.
Hieronder hebben we alle Trophies van Battlefield 2042 opgesomd. De game verschijnt op 19 november voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
- Luck of the Irish – Reach Player Level 25
- I’m Five by Vie, B – Earn a Ribbon III of each type
- Clean Exit – Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died
- CQC Specialist – Perform 20 melee kills in one round
- Deadshot – Perform 20 headshot kills in one round
- Making Dunn Proud – Reach Player Level 15
- Dead in their tracks! – Get a quad-kill while defending an objective
- The Winner Takes All – Win 42 rounds across all game modes
- Universal Soldier – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist
- Gun Master – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon
- Wheeled Warrior – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle
- Jack of all Trades – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable
- Doze This – Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Good Company – Earn first place as a squad
- Showoff – Outstanding performance achieved
- Adapt and Overcome – Reach Player Level 5
- Command and Conquest – Capture 100 objectives in Conquest
- Escape Artist – Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone
- Pack Rat – Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone
- Aerial Destroyer – Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting
- A bird? A plane? – Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Launch Pad on Orbital
- Going Places – Travel for 1000m in one round with Mackay’s Grappling Hook
- B gun’s dry – Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Doctor Falck in the house – Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Faick’s S21 Syrette Pistol
- Happy Birthday – Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel
- Squad Wiper – Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle
- War machine – Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles
- Tool Time – Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round
- Wrecking Crew – Destroy 50 Vehicles
- No-one gets left behind – Revive 100 teammates
- Thank you, Santa – Resupply 50 teammates
- Foot Soldier – Travel 25 km without using vehicles
- One Careful Owner – Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle
- Burnout – Travel 15km using ground vehicles
Deze trophy’s online geven precies aan waarom sommige er een hekel aan hebben. Sommige hebben vrij weinig te maken met skill, maar gewoon met puur geluk.
20 melee kills in 1 potje 🙁
@Anoniem-4346: ja wtf man
Eentje voor de gamers. Niet voor noobs. Still easy platium.
@Anoniem-2246:
20 melee is zo gedaan tegen A.I. die kapot dom is. Denk ff na dodo’s.
@Anoniem-1437:
Nee. Jou reactie geeft precies aan waarom je een beta bitch bent.