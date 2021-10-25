

Hoewel Battlefeld 2042 door uitstel wat langer op zich laat wachten, is de release nu toch echt aanstaande. Via EA Origin is nu al een lijst opgedoken met alle Trophies/Achievements die spelers kunnen behalen in de aankomende shooter van DICE.

Het gaat om in totaal 34 Trophies. Om ze allemaal te halen, worden spelers uitgedaagd om diverse uitdagingen te voltooien met de verschillende Specialists die de game bevat. Ook zal je aan de slag moeten met de verschillende modi die aanwezig zijn in Battlefield 2042. Zo zijn er Trophies die specifiek te behalen zijn in de recent onthulde Hazard Zone-modus.

Hieronder hebben we alle Trophies van Battlefield 2042 opgesomd. De game verschijnt op 19 november voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.