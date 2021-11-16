Op 9 december 2021 zal de jaarlijkse show van Geoff Keighly terugkeren: The Game Awards. Tijdens deze show worden er awards uitgereikt in allerlei categorieën en hoewel dat natuurlijk een erkenning is voor het werk van ontwikkelaars, wordt de show ook aangegrepen om aankondigingen te doen.

Het is nog een paar weken wachten vooraleer het zover is, maar de nominaties in de 30 verschillende categorieën zijn nu wel bekend. Al deze genomineerde titels hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet en als jij jouw stem wilt uitbrengen, dan kan je hier terecht.

Game van het jaar

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 8: Village

Best game direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best art direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Family

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best score and music

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139

Best audio design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 8: Village
  • Returnal

Best performance

  • Erika Mori als Alex Chen
  • Giancarlo Esposito als Antón Castillo
  • Jason Kelley als Colt Vahn
  • Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu
  • Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake

Games for impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Stange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Best indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Inscryption
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Loop Hero

Best mobile game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best community support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR/AR

  • Hitman III
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best action game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best action/adventure

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 8: Village

Best role playing

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

  • Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Beste sim/strategy

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best sports/racing

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Content creator of the year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best debut indie

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • Valheim

Most anticipated game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Starfield

Best esports game

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best esports athlete

  • Chris “Simp” Lehr
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best esports team

  • Atlanta Faze
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best esports coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
  • Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Best esports event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Champion
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Zodra de uitslag bekend is, zullen we die hier op PlaySense plaatsen.