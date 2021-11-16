

Op 9 december 2021 zal de jaarlijkse show van Geoff Keighly terugkeren: The Game Awards. Tijdens deze show worden er awards uitgereikt in allerlei categorieën en hoewel dat natuurlijk een erkenning is voor het werk van ontwikkelaars, wordt de show ook aangegrepen om aankondigingen te doen.

Het is nog een paar weken wachten vooraleer het zover is, maar de nominaties in de 30 verschillende categorieën zijn nu wel bekend. Al deze genomineerde titels hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet en als jij jouw stem wilt uitbrengen, dan kan je hier terecht.

Game van het jaar

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8: Village

Best game direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best art direction

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best score and music

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139

Best audio design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8: Village

Returnal

Best performance

Erika Mori als Alex Chen

Giancarlo Esposito als Antón Castillo

Jason Kelley als Colt Vahn

Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu

Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake

Games for impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Stange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best ongoing

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Loop Hero

Best mobile game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best community support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR/AR

Hitman III

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best action game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best action/adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8: Village

Best role playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Beste sim/strategy

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best sports/racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content creator of the year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best debut indie

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

Most anticipated game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield

Best esports game

Call of Duty

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best esports athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best esports team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best esports coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Best esports event

2021 League of Legends World Champion

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Zodra de uitslag bekend is, zullen we die hier op PlaySense plaatsen.