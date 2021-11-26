WRC 10 ligt sinds begin september in de schappen en Nacon heeft met deze titel prima werk afgeleverd, zoals je dat in onze review kunt lezen. Uiteraard was de release van WRC 10 niet het eindpunt, maar het startpunt qua content en zo kunnen liefhebbers van deze rally racer nu aan de slag met een flinke update.
Nacon heeft een grote update klaargezet voor november, die inmiddels beschikbaar is. Zo worden er vijf historische races aan de game toegevoegd evenals een aantal nieuwe auto’s, waarmee jij de overwinning kunt binnenslepen. Zo kan jij dus in je nieuwe wagen deze iconische races herbeleven.
Hieronder kan je de trailer bekijken die deze update kort even toelicht.
WRC 10 November Update patch notes:
Rallies
- New 2021 Rally
- EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (9 stages)
- New Historical Events
- Argentina 1994: Didier Auriol / Bernard Occelli – Toyota Celica Turbo 4W
- Argentina 2004: Carlos Sainz / Marc Martí – Citroën Xsara WR
- Deutschland 2002: Sébastien Loeb / Daniel Elena – Citroën Xsara WR
- Kenya 2000: Richard Burns / Robert Reid – Subaru Impreza WR
- Mexico 2016: Jari-Matti Latvala / Miikka Anttila – Volkswagen Polo
Vehicle
- 1 new Historical car has been added to the game:
- Subaru Impreza WRC – 2000 (Richard Burns & Robert Reid)
- Fixed Dirts on vehicles
- Improved car engine sounds for the Porsche 911 & Ford Fiesta Rally 2
Clubs
- New Mode: Realistic Mode
- In this mode, vehicle damage is carried over between stages
- You can add service parks to the stage to repair your car
- Certain service parks are automatically added when you change surface, while others can be added manually as desired.
- If your car becomes unfit to continue during the special stage, you will be disqualified from the current event
- You have only one attempt for each special stage
- All Modes
- You can enable a power stage, points will be added directly to the overall leaderboard and this stage will be the last of the event
- You can impose a Camera View (Dynamic chase, Fixed chase, Bumper, Bonnet, Cockpit or Dash)
- You can impose an Assistance (ABS+TCS, ABS or TCS) while creating an event
Livery Editor
- 250 new stickers have been added to the library
- Fixed issues related to saving liveries
Career Mode
- Fixed a crash when scrolling through the recruitable crew members
- Fixed a crash when starting a Rally or Manufacturer event sometimes
- Fixed a crash after being demoted to Junior and completed a Manufacturer challenge to sign a new WRC3 contract
Events
- Fixed a crash in several events (incl. Anniversary Events, Rally and Manufacturer Tryouts) in WRC3 & WRC Junior
PC Only
Audio
- Added Spatialized sound option
Peripherals
- Added option to disable Logitech and Thrustmaster API
- Fixed various FFB related crash with steering wheels
Xbox Consoles Only
- Fixed issue related to joining a Lobby