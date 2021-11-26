WRC 10 ligt sinds begin september in de schappen en Nacon heeft met deze titel prima werk afgeleverd, zoals je dat in onze review kunt lezen. Uiteraard was de release van WRC 10 niet het eindpunt, maar het startpunt qua content en zo kunnen liefhebbers van deze rally racer nu aan de slag met een flinke update.

Nacon heeft een grote update klaargezet voor november, die inmiddels beschikbaar is. Zo worden er vijf historische races aan de game toegevoegd evenals een aantal nieuwe auto’s, waarmee jij de overwinning kunt binnenslepen. Zo kan jij dus in je nieuwe wagen deze iconische races herbeleven.

Hieronder kan je de trailer bekijken die deze update kort even toelicht.