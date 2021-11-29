Arc System Works heeft een nieuwe update voor Guilty Gear -Strive- uitgebracht en het gaat hier dan om update 1.11 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Deze update voegt het personage Happy Chaos toe, waardoor spelers met de Season Pass er morgen mee aan de slag kunnen.
Naast het toevoegen van een nieuw personage, worden er ook verschillende bugs aangepakt en wat balansupdates doorgevoerd. De patch notes vind je onder de trailer. Deze video laat uitgebreid zien wat je van Happy Chaos mag verwachten, dus check dat zeker ook even.
Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.11 Patch Notes
New Adition
- Added Happy Chaos as a playable character
- Available for Season Pass 1 owners since November 30, and available for separate purchase from December 3.
Battle
- Fixed a bug where characters would sometimes behave strangely after a successful throw clash.
- Fixed a bug where the character would be blown back in a different direction depending on the direction they were facing after being with with a Psych Burst or Roman Cancel while their position completely overlaps with the opponent.
- Fixed a bug where with unnatural behavior occurring after activating Roman Cancel directly after inputting the dash button.
Network Mode
- Added “Room Customization” to Player Match.
- You can customize your player room by selecting Network > Player Match > Room Customization from the menu.
- Added a fishing option exclusively for Room Customization items.
Characters
Chipp Zanuff
- Fixed a bug where Chipp would sometimes land during the motion.
Jack-O
- Fixed a bug where Jack-O would be unable to attack a Servant at a certain timing after the Servant lands.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes Servants would be erased by Jack-O’s attacks.
- Fixed a bug where Servants would take an unintended trajectory after being hit by Jack-O’s Standing Close Slash or Standing Far Slash after the update to Version 1.10.
May
- Fixed a bug with the Wall Break value scaling after the Version 1.10 update.
Potemkin
- Fixed a bug where the hitbox would remain after it should no longer be active.
Ramlethal Valentine
- Fixed a bug where her swords would behave strangely under certain conditions such as after a successful throw clash, etc.
Zato-1
- Fixed a bug where the opponent would move to an unintended position after activating a Roman Cancel directly after being successfully grabbed by this move.