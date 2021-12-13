De Shin Megami Tensei franchise is meer levend dan ooit! Nu de release van Shin Megami Tensei V achter ons ligt, heeft ATLUS alweer een nieuwe aankondiging op de planning staan. Ditmaal krijgen we een remaster van Persona 4 Arena Ultimax voorgeschoteld.

Het gaat hier om een remaster van een inmiddels acht jaar oude fighting game. Het verhaal dat in deze game wordt verteld is overigens een vervolg op de gebeurtenissen van Persona 4 Golden, dus al je favoriete personages zijn hier weer van de partij! Persona 4 Arena Ultimax komt op 17 maart 2022 naar de PS4, Nintendo Switch en pc.

Lees meer hieronder en bekijk de trailer.

