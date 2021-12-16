

Rockstar Games heeft gisteren The Contract uitgebracht voor Grand Theft Auto Online, wat een nieuwe verhalende multiplayer uitbreiding is. Alle details daarvan kan je hier en hier lezen, vandaag hebben we een overzicht met patch notes voor je.

Om deze nieuwe uitbreiding te implementeren heeft de ontwikkelaar update 1.55 voor de game uitgebracht. Die bevat vanzelfsprekend alle nieuwe content, maar richt zich ook op diverse andere verbeteringen en er worden de nodige issues aangepakt.

Rockstar heeft een lijst met patch notes vrijgegeven en die kan je hieronder op je gemak doorspitten.