Eerder leek het er al op dat Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, de definitieve editie van Hideo Kojima’s laatste game, ook naar de pc zou komen. Deze versie van de game kwam vorig jaar in september al, maar dan enkel voor de PS5. Het is nu echter officieel bevestigd dat je in de loop van 2022 hiermee ook aan de slag zal kunnen gaan op pc, via zowel Steam als de Epic Games Store.

Neill Ralley van 505 Games kondigde het heugelijke nieuws aan in de pers:

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut.”

Meer weten over de Director’s Cut van deze unieke game? Lees dan hier onze special gerust na en bekijk hieronder de beschrijving die je op Steam kan terugvinden.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded in this definitive DIRECTOR’S CUT.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.

As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on PC includes HIGH FRAME RATE, PHOTO MODE and ULTRA-WIDE MONITOR SUPPORT. Also includes cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series and CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Stay connected with players around the globe with the Social Strand System™.

All copies of the game will also additionally include: