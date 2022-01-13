Eergisteren kon je hier de lijst met meest gedownloade titels uit de EU PlayStation Store voor december doorspitten. Vandaag gaan we een stap verder en publiceren we een overzicht van de meest gedownloade PlayStation Store titels in héél 2021.

In de lijst zien we vooral de gebruikelijke titels opduiken, zoals FIFA 22,  dat op beide PlayStationconsoles met de kroon gaat lopen. Fortnite blijft ondertussen heer en meester op de free-to-play markt, terwijl Beat Saber de troon voor VR-games opeist.

PS5

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. FIFA 21
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Battlefield 2042
  6. Among Us
  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  11. F1 2021
  12. Resident Evil: Village
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  16. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
  17. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  18. Diablo II: Resurrected
  19. Deathloop
  20. Mortal Kombat 11

PS4

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. FIFA 21
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. The Crew 2
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  10. The Forest
  11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  12. Gran Turismo Sport
  13. ARK: Survival Evolved
  14. Need for Speed: Heat
  15. NBA 2K21
  16. Gang Beasts
  17. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
  18. eFootball PES 2021 (season update)
  19. Among Us
  20. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  7. Gorn
  8. Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  10. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. eFootball 2022
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Splitgate

