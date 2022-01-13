Eergisteren kon je hier de lijst met meest gedownloade titels uit de EU PlayStation Store voor december doorspitten. Vandaag gaan we een stap verder en publiceren we een overzicht van de meest gedownloade PlayStation Store titels in héél 2021.
In de lijst zien we vooral de gebruikelijke titels opduiken, zoals FIFA 22, dat op beide PlayStationconsoles met de kroon gaat lopen. Fortnite blijft ondertussen heer en meester op de free-to-play markt, terwijl Beat Saber de troon voor VR-games opeist.
PS5
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among Us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- F1 2021
- Resident Evil: Village
- NBA 2K22
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Deathloop
- Mortal Kombat 11
PS4
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Gran Turismo Sport
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Need for Speed: Heat
- NBA 2K21
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- eFootball PES 2021 (season update)
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Gorn
- Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Splitgate
