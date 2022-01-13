Eergisteren kon je hier de lijst met meest gedownloade titels uit de EU PlayStation Store voor december doorspitten. Vandaag gaan we een stap verder en publiceren we een overzicht van de meest gedownloade PlayStation Store titels in héél 2021.

In de lijst zien we vooral de gebruikelijke titels opduiken, zoals FIFA 22, dat op beide PlayStationconsoles met de kroon gaat lopen. Fortnite blijft ondertussen heer en meester op de free-to-play markt, terwijl Beat Saber de troon voor VR-games opeist.

PS5

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Among Us Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla F1 2021 Resident Evil: Village NBA 2K22 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Diablo II: Resurrected Deathloop Mortal Kombat 11

PS4

FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty: Vanguard The Forest Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Gran Turismo Sport ARK: Survival Evolved Need for Speed: Heat NBA 2K21 Gang Beasts Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege eFootball PES 2021 (season update) Among Us Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gorn Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

Fortnite Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Apex Legends eFootball PES 2021 Lite Brawlhalla Destiny 2 Splitgate

Een van de bovenstaande games aanschaffen? Dan kan je natuurlijk in de PlayStation Store terecht. Mocht je tegoed nodig hebben, dan kan je daarvoor hier klikken.