Valve introduceert de manier waarop de compatibiliteit van diverse games op de Steam Deck wordt getoond aan gamers. Zoals viel te verwachten zal de Steam Deck niet alle titels op Steam kunnen afspelen. Vr-games worden bijvoorbeeld erg lastig, maar zo kunnen er ook andere games wat problemen hebben met de APU van de handheld.
Als een game vlekkeloos werkt, zal deze het labeltje ‘Verified’ krijgen, wat dus betekent dat je de game zonder problemen zou moeten kunnen spelen op jouw Steam Deck. Het labeltje ‘Playable’ betekent dat de game werkt, maar wel wat gekke issues kan vertonen. ‘Unsupported’ betekent dat een game helemaal niet werkt.
Op dit moment heeft Valve al een behoorlijke lijst opgesteld. Slechts vijf van de door hun geteste games willen niet werken op de Steam Deck, waarvan vier vr-titels zijn. De vreemde eend in de bijt is Persona 4 Golden, die tot op heden niet wil werken. Valve maakt hierbij wel kenbaar dat dit na verloop van tijd kan veranderen.
Verified (works flawlessly)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Ape Out
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- Dark Souls II
- Dark Souls III
- Death Stranding
- Death’s Door
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- The Messenger
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Tunche
- Webbed
Playable (works with minor inconveniences)
- Among Trees
- Black Skylands
- Bravely Default II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- NieR: Automata
- Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Slay the Spire
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard
- Valheim
- War Thunder
- The Witcher 2: Wild Hunt
Unsupported (doesn’t work)
- Arizona Sunshine (VR)
- Budget Cuts (VR)
- Job Simulator (VR)
- Persona 4 Golden (no reason given)
- theBlu (VR)
Het is best wel een gevarieerde lijst aan games waar mee je op release van de steam deck mee aan de slag kan. Er staat trouwens wel een foutje in de lijst namelijk
the Witcher 2 Wild Hunt. Is niet 2 maar 3