343 Industries heeft een aantal nieuwe updates bekendgemaakt voor Halo Infinite’s multiplayer en campagne. De eerste update voor de multiplayer komt morgen uit met het doel om de ranked matchmaking te verbeteren, zodat spelers vaker terechtkomen bij mensen op hetzelfde skill niveau.
De update is gebaseerd op de laatste data die de ontwikkelaar heeft verzameld de afgelopen maanden. Om de verandering zo soepel mogelijk te laten vergaan, zal de CSR (Competitive Skill Ranking) van alle spelers worden gereset. 343 belooft nog meer updates de komende tijd, met de eerstvolgende al op de 24ste, waarmee verschillende fixes toegepast zullen worden op de campagne, het anti-cheat systeem en meer.
Je kan de volledige lijst veranderingen hieronder bekijken.
Networking
next week’s update will add new telemetry that specifically focuses on gathering more data around instances of being shot around walls or corners. It will also have targeted improvements to reduce rubberbanding around vehicles and vehicle debris. This work will help us as we continue to improve the online experience, but it does not signify the end of the road.
First-Person Animations
This update should address an issue that was preventing first-person animations from interpolating correctly. If you’ve ever spotted some framerate issues while clambering or reloading (or any other first- person action), you should see those run more smoothly next week.
Campaign Improvements
We’ll see multiple improvements in the Campaign experience. Whether it’s addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for campaign since launch and there will be more on the way.
Stability & Performance
We’ve been keeping a close eye on reports around stability and performance on PC and console. This update will have a few improvements, but we’re continuing to address opportunities found internally and through tickets submitted via the Halo Support site 34.
BTB Motion Tracker
Next week, the range of the Motion Tracker in Big Team Battle will be increasing from 18m to 24m. This has been a consistent piece of community feedback in BTB, especially since the update earlier this month, and we’re happy to make it a reality with this update.
Anti-Cheat Improvements
We mentioned this earlier in the year, but we wanted to touch on it again – there will be multiple improvements to our anti-cheat systems in this update. We’ll have even more to share about anti-cheat in the near future.
kan iemand mij helpen: er staat: “De eerste update voor de multiplayer komt morgen uit met het doel om de ranked matchmaking te verbeteren”. Mijn vraag is: geldt dit alleen voor ranked matches of ook voor bv. de quick match?
ik had gehoopt op de optie om PC spelers te scheiden van console spelers…
Tijdens het vorig tenrai event maakte ik geen progressie meer na het behalen van de weekly. Wel in battlepass, niet in tenrai. Dus dit x geen weekly meer voor mij. Zijn ook altijd gare rewards die het niet waard zijn vind ik
@Anoniem-3105: die optie geeft 343 je niet. Maar dat kan je in je xbox instellingen doen
Saai kut spel
@Killionaire: En dat werkt niet helaas voor Halo, je komt elke keer weer tegen PC gamers. Hiervoor wil je toch geen console, pc moet apart blijven. Niet te doen met die klote cheaters