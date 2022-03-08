

Eigenlijk had update 3.3 voor Battlefield 2042 vorige week al moeten verschijnen, maar DICE liet op het laatste moment weten de update naar deze week uit te stellen. De primaire reden voor het uitstel zat hem in de beschikbaarheid van mensen om eventueel in te kunnen grijpen als er nieuwe problemen ontstaan na het uitrollen van de update.

We hebben er dus ietsje langer op moeten wachten, maar vandaag is de update alsnog beschikbaar gesteld. Deze introduceert een vernieuwd scorebord en tevens pakt het diverse bugs aan, voegt het de Legendary bundel toe en nog veel meer. DICE heeft de patch notes vrijgegeven en die kun je natuurlijk hieronder vinden.

Scoreboard

Back in January we revealed our plans for a Scoreboard UI refresh based on community input. Through your feedback, it was clear that more work and time was required to ensure that the first iteration of the refreshed Scoreboard lined up with your expectations. We’ve since collected and listened to your feedback and are now ready to deploy this refresh alongside this update.

Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression and ticket counters as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping.

The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for certain team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard.

While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens.

General

Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller.

Setting Chat key bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect.

Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%.

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PS4.

Established new location for our EU data centre as Frankfurt.

Modes