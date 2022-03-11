De voormalige Stadia-exclusieve game Submerged: Hidden Depths is nu ook verkrijgbaar op consoles, wat betekent dat ontwikkelaar Uppercut Games hun belofte van eerder dit jaar is nagekomen. Deze ontspannende exploratiegame is een sequel op Submerged uit 2015. Dit is wat we van de game mogen verwachten:

Mysterious villages cling to the crumbling tips of skyscrapers, remnants of the drowned city below. Enigmatic creatures ride the wake as your boat breaks the waves, while deep below, lost treasures sparkle amongst the growing darkness. Submerged: Hidden Depths is a relaxing, third-person exploration game set in a hauntingly beautiful world of water and ruins. Play as siblings – one determined to use her curse for good, the other determined to not let it destroy them. Navigate the tranquil blue waters and pounding whitecaps as you scour the city ruins for the seeds of its salvation.