Ghostwire: Tokyo verschijnt vrijdag en als je je al even mentaal wilt voorbereiden op deze intrigerende titel, dan kan je nu door de lijst met Trophies scrollen. De lijst zelf lijkt niet heel moeilijk te zijn, al zal je wel heel wat Visitors moeten verschalken en een hele hoop collectibles moeten verzamelen als je de platinum Trophy wilt behalen. Ook alle zijmissies moeten voltooid worden, dus het lijkt erop dat je de game voor de volle 100% zal moeten uitspelen.

Alle Trophies kan je hieronder nalezen. Er zijn geen verhaalgebonden spoilers te vinden in de beschrijvingen, maar als je volledig blind in de game wilt stappen, dan lees je best niet verder.

Platinum

Ghostwire Tokyoite

-Acquire all trophies.

Goud

Hero of Shibuya
-Complete the main story after transferring 100% of the spirits in the city.

Trendsetter

-Acquire all items for the Outfit menu (excluding bonus content).

Zilver

Salvation of All

-Transfer 100% of the spirits in the city.

Wishmaker

-Complete all side missions.

Collector

-Acquire all relics.

Power Overwhelming

-Acquire all sets of prayer beads.

Brons

Beginnings 
-Complete Chapter 1.

Trouble
-Complete Chapter 2.

Connection
-Complete Chapter 3.

Contortion
-Complete Chapter 4.

Severance
-Complete Chapter 5.

Binding
-Complete Chapter 6.

Conclusions
-Complete the main story.

Helping Hand
-Transfer 25% of the spirits in the city.

Savior
-Transfer 50% of the spirits in the city.

Problem Solver
-Complete a side mission.

Opening a Path
-Cleanse a torii gate.

Liberator
-Cleanse all torri gates.

Treasure Hunter
-Acquire a relic.

Mind and Body
-Unlock all Spirit Skills.

On the Same Wavelength
-Raise your synergy level to max.

Shibuya Is My Back Yard
-Find all landmarks.

Echoes of the Past
-Acquire a voice log.

The Whole Truth
-Acquire all voice logs.

It’s All Thanks to Yokai
-Acquire a magatama.

With THeir Powers Combined
-Acquire all magatama.

Roadside Spirituality
-Pray to a Jizo statue.

Pilgrim
-Pray to all Jizo statues.

Your Tail’s Showing
-Find all of the missing tanuki.

Gourmand
-Acquire all types of food and drink.

DJ Akito
-Acquire all music tracks.

Talismania
-Acquire all talismans.

Boundless Spirit
-Acquire the maximum number of katashiro.

Animal Lover
-Pet an animal.

Amateur Photographer
-Use Photo Mode for the first time.

You Wouldn’t Steal a Spirit
-Successfully protect at least 3 Containment Cubes in a single battle.

Don’t Worry About It
-Pull a “Daikyo” omikuji.

Better Together
-Fuse back with KK after being hit by a severance attack.

Visiting Hours Are Over
-Defeat every type of Visitor.

Heartbreaker
-Defeat a Visitor by pulling out its core.

Soul Breaker
-Defeat 50 Visitors by pulling out their cores.

One Fell Swoop
-Defeat at least 5 Visitors simultaneously by pulling out their core.

Couldn’t Take My Heart
-Defeat at least 3 Visitors simultaneously by detonating a red ether crystal.

Silent Kill
-Defeat a total of 200 Visitors using Quick Pure.

Take a Bow
-Defeat a total of 50 Visitors using the bow.

Go For the Eyes
-Defeat a total of 20 Visitors with headshots.

Sniper
-Defeat a Visitor with a headshot from a distance of at least 40m.

Freeze, Scumbag
-Defeat a total of 10 Visitors with Quick Purge while they are held by a Stun Talisman.

A Shrubbery!
-Defeat a total of 3 Visitors with Quick Pure while hiding in bushes created by a Thicket Talisman.

Left Yourself Open
Defeat a total of 10 Visitors by ripping out their cores after exposing them with an Exposure Talisman.

Master of Blocking
-Perform a total of 30 Perfect Blocks.

In Sync
-Wire In a total of 10 times.

Walking on Air
-Grapple and glide to remain in the air for at least 10 seconds.

Big Spender
-Spend a total of 1,000,000 meika.

Pious
-Put a total of 10,000 meika into offering boxes.

Lonely Tsukimi
-Spend at least 30 seconds looking at the moon.