-Acquire all relics.

Power Overwhelming

-Acquire all sets of prayer beads.

Brons

Beginnings

-Complete Chapter 1.

Trouble

-Complete Chapter 2.

Connection

-Complete Chapter 3.

Contortion

-Complete Chapter 4.

Severance

-Complete Chapter 5.

Binding

-Complete Chapter 6.

Conclusions

-Complete the main story.

Helping Hand

-Transfer 25% of the spirits in the city.

Savior

-Transfer 50% of the spirits in the city.

Problem Solver

-Complete a side mission.

Opening a Path

-Cleanse a torii gate.

Liberator

-Cleanse all torri gates.

Treasure Hunter

-Acquire a relic.

Mind and Body

-Unlock all Spirit Skills.

On the Same Wavelength

-Raise your synergy level to max.

Shibuya Is My Back Yard

-Find all landmarks.

Echoes of the Past

-Acquire a voice log.

The Whole Truth

-Acquire all voice logs.

It’s All Thanks to Yokai

-Acquire a magatama.

With THeir Powers Combined

-Acquire all magatama.

Roadside Spirituality

-Pray to a Jizo statue.

Pilgrim

-Pray to all Jizo statues.

Your Tail’s Showing

-Find all of the missing tanuki.

Gourmand

-Acquire all types of food and drink.

DJ Akito

-Acquire all music tracks.

Talismania

-Acquire all talismans.

Boundless Spirit

-Acquire the maximum number of katashiro.

Animal Lover

-Pet an animal.

Amateur Photographer

-Use Photo Mode for the first time.

You Wouldn’t Steal a Spirit

-Successfully protect at least 3 Containment Cubes in a single battle.

Don’t Worry About It

-Pull a “Daikyo” omikuji.

Better Together

-Fuse back with KK after being hit by a severance attack.

Visiting Hours Are Over

-Defeat every type of Visitor.

Heartbreaker

-Defeat a Visitor by pulling out its core.

Soul Breaker

-Defeat 50 Visitors by pulling out their cores.

One Fell Swoop

-Defeat at least 5 Visitors simultaneously by pulling out their core.

Couldn’t Take My Heart

-Defeat at least 3 Visitors simultaneously by detonating a red ether crystal.

Silent Kill

-Defeat a total of 200 Visitors using Quick Pure.

Take a Bow

-Defeat a total of 50 Visitors using the bow.

Go For the Eyes

-Defeat a total of 20 Visitors with headshots.

Sniper

-Defeat a Visitor with a headshot from a distance of at least 40m.

Freeze, Scumbag

-Defeat a total of 10 Visitors with Quick Purge while they are held by a Stun Talisman.

A Shrubbery!

-Defeat a total of 3 Visitors with Quick Pure while hiding in bushes created by a Thicket Talisman.

Left Yourself Open

Defeat a total of 10 Visitors by ripping out their cores after exposing them with an Exposure Talisman.

Master of Blocking

-Perform a total of 30 Perfect Blocks.

In Sync

-Wire In a total of 10 times.

Walking on Air

-Grapple and glide to remain in the air for at least 10 seconds.

Big Spender

-Spend a total of 1,000,000 meika.

Pious

-Put a total of 10,000 meika into offering boxes.

Lonely Tsukimi

-Spend at least 30 seconds looking at the moon.