-Acquire all relics.
-Acquire all sets of prayer beads.
Brons
Beginnings
-Complete Chapter 1.
Trouble
-Complete Chapter 2.
Connection
-Complete Chapter 3.
Contortion
-Complete Chapter 4.
Severance
-Complete Chapter 5.
Binding
-Complete Chapter 6.
Conclusions
-Complete the main story.
Helping Hand
-Transfer 25% of the spirits in the city.
Savior
-Transfer 50% of the spirits in the city.
Problem Solver
-Complete a side mission.
Opening a Path
-Cleanse a torii gate.
Liberator
-Cleanse all torri gates.
Treasure Hunter
-Acquire a relic.
Mind and Body
-Unlock all Spirit Skills.
On the Same Wavelength
-Raise your synergy level to max.
Shibuya Is My Back Yard
-Find all landmarks.
Echoes of the Past
-Acquire a voice log.
The Whole Truth
-Acquire all voice logs.
It’s All Thanks to Yokai
-Acquire a magatama.
With THeir Powers Combined
-Acquire all magatama.
Roadside Spirituality
-Pray to a Jizo statue.
Pilgrim
-Pray to all Jizo statues.
Your Tail’s Showing
-Find all of the missing tanuki.
Gourmand
-Acquire all types of food and drink.
DJ Akito
-Acquire all music tracks.
Talismania
-Acquire all talismans.
Boundless Spirit
-Acquire the maximum number of katashiro.
Animal Lover
-Pet an animal.
Amateur Photographer
-Use Photo Mode for the first time.
You Wouldn’t Steal a Spirit
-Successfully protect at least 3 Containment Cubes in a single battle.
Don’t Worry About It
-Pull a “Daikyo” omikuji.
Better Together
-Fuse back with KK after being hit by a severance attack.
Visiting Hours Are Over
-Defeat every type of Visitor.
Heartbreaker
-Defeat a Visitor by pulling out its core.
Soul Breaker
-Defeat 50 Visitors by pulling out their cores.
One Fell Swoop
-Defeat at least 5 Visitors simultaneously by pulling out their core.
Couldn’t Take My Heart
-Defeat at least 3 Visitors simultaneously by detonating a red ether crystal.
Silent Kill
-Defeat a total of 200 Visitors using Quick Pure.
Take a Bow
-Defeat a total of 50 Visitors using the bow.
Go For the Eyes
-Defeat a total of 20 Visitors with headshots.
Sniper
-Defeat a Visitor with a headshot from a distance of at least 40m.
Freeze, Scumbag
-Defeat a total of 10 Visitors with Quick Purge while they are held by a Stun Talisman.
A Shrubbery!
-Defeat a total of 3 Visitors with Quick Pure while hiding in bushes created by a Thicket Talisman.
Left Yourself Open
Defeat a total of 10 Visitors by ripping out their cores after exposing them with an Exposure Talisman.
Master of Blocking
-Perform a total of 30 Perfect Blocks.
In Sync
-Wire In a total of 10 times.
Walking on Air
-Grapple and glide to remain in the air for at least 10 seconds.
Big Spender
-Spend a total of 1,000,000 meika.
Pious
-Put a total of 10,000 meika into offering boxes.
Lonely Tsukimi
-Spend at least 30 seconds looking at the moon.