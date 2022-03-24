Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor Mario Party Superstars uitgerold en dit is sinds de release van de game pas de tweede. De laatste update stamt alweer van 29 oktober 2021, het heeft dus best even geduurd.
De update heeft versienummer 1.1.1. en deze brengt zowel verbeteringen aan het online aspect, alsook in algemene zin. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we natuurlijk de patch notes voor je en die vind je hieronder.
Meer over de game lees je in onze review, daarvoor kan je hier terecht.
Ver. 1.1.1 (Released March 22, 2022)
- Online
- Fixed an issue in which the game cannot progress forward when viewing minigame rankings in the Data House.
- Made changes to a game feature where a session is immediately ended when pressing the B button while in the Village Square after joining players via the Friend House. A message will now be displayed asking if you would like to end the session.
- General
- Fixed an issue in which the minigame does not end when playing Ice-Rink Risk, Dizzy Dancing, Catch You Letter, or Cheep Cheep Chase.
- Fixed an issue in the Stick and Spin minigame in which the game’s movement gets slower as the high score gets raised and the game forcibly ends.
- Fixed other issues to improve the overall gameplay experience.