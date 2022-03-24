

Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor Mario Party Superstars uitgerold en dit is sinds de release van de game pas de tweede. De laatste update stamt alweer van 29 oktober 2021, het heeft dus best even geduurd.

De update heeft versienummer 1.1.1. en deze brengt zowel verbeteringen aan het online aspect, alsook in algemene zin. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we natuurlijk de patch notes voor je en die vind je hieronder.

Meer over de game lees je in onze review, daarvoor kan je hier terecht.