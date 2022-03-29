

Sony kondigde vandaag officieel de vernieuwing van PlayStation Plus aan en in dit artikel kan je daar nog veel meer over lezen. De belangrijkste veranderingen zijn dat PlayStation Now geïntegreerd wordt in PlayStation Plus en dat er drie abonnementsvormen komen.

De eerste blijft zoals je PlayStation Plus nu kent, de andere twee bieden meer met het oog op het streamen van games. Daarnaast zijn verschillende toppers van de PlayStation 5 bij de uitrol in juni beschikbaar, maar het grote verschil met Xbox Game Pass is dat first-party titels niet bij de release direct beschikbaar worden gesteld. Althans, niet via PlayStation Plus.

De grote vraag in deze is natuurlijk: waarom niet? Daar heeft PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan nu antwoord op gegeven in een interview met Gamesindustry.biz. Volgens Ryan zou dit impact hebben op de kwaliteit van de games. Elke Triple-A game die Sony uitbrengt levert geld op en dat geld kan opnieuw geïnvesteerd worden voor nog betere kwaliteit en dat draagt weer bij aan het succes.

Op het moment dat titels direct ‘gratis’ via PlayStation Plus beschikbaar gesteld worden, zal Sony veel inkomsten mislopen en dat heeft uiteindelijk ook gevolgen voor de kwaliteit van de games.

“We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios, where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle. [In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release… as you well know, this is not a road that we’ve gone down in the past. And it’s not a road that we’re going to go down with this new service. We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken. The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want.”

Voor Microsoft, die dat wel doet, ligt het wat anders. Die heeft in tegenstelling tot Sony namelijk ontzettend diepe zakken en zij kunnen zich dit veroorloven. Uit de woorden van Ryan valt op te maken dat Sony dit simpelweg niet kan.

Helemaal uitgesloten is het overigens niet, want volgens Ryan verandert de wereld zo snel dat het in de toekomst altijd weer anders kan worden.