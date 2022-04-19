

DICE beloofde laatst al dat de aankomende update voor Battlefield 2042 maar liefst 400 verbeteringen en aanpassingen zou bevatten. Deze update gaat vandaag live en het betreft hier update 4.0. Voorafgaand aan het uitrollen van de update heeft DICE alvast de patch notes gedeeld en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande (lange) overzicht.

De belangrijkste punten van deze update zijn dat de VoIP functionaliteit wordt geïntroduceerd en tevens is er na elke ronde een scorebord te zien. Andere belangrijke punten zijn dat je meer XP voor evenementen krijgt, er worden veranderingen doorgevoerd aan wapen attachments en de balans omtrent voertuigen en Specialists wordt geoptimaliseerd.

Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 patch notes

General

Made several improvements to Kill Assists Damage Assists trigger from a lower damage threshold, improving consistency and clarity EMP Grenades now trigger Assists more reliably Assists can now trigger when a teammate kills an enemy and either of them were covered in smoke you deployed.

Fixed EMP effects persisting on screen

Fixed a bug where equipping a weapon attachment from the item reveal menu would in some scenarios reset the full customization on that weapon back to defaults

Fixed a bug where the player’s saved customization would sometimes be reset to defaults after joining a server

Simplified keybinds for Chat and VoIP

Switch weapon for Gunner can now be properly bound in key bindings

Airplane and Helicopter sensitivity settings added to the Options menu

Matchmaking & Social

Fixed a matchmaking error that could occur after quitting a Hazard Zone server

Matchmaking information is now visible in the Player Card screen

Fixed a bug where a user encounters a matchmaking loop and gets sent back to the lobby.

Disbanding a party before joining it no longer incorrectly shows the “Remove EA Friend” prompt

Progression and Unlocks

Adjusted Ribbons to make them easier to unlock across all modes, especially in Rush

Further adjustments to specific Ribbons: Logistics – Progress earned from repairing friendly vehicles has been increased, and progress earned from healing and resupplying has been reduced Objective – Kills or Assists while fighting for objectives in Breakthrough now also give progress Intel – Progress for hitting enemy vehicles with EMP’s has been doubled Combat – Destroying an enemy Ranger now rewards Ribbon progress Combat & Wingman – Kills and Assists on enemy Players in Hazard Zone now give increased progress

Mastery for the Mi-240 Super Hind, MV-38 Condor, and MAV now gets progress as intended when teammates spawn in on your vehicle

Cosmetics and weapon attachments are now correctly marked as New when unlocked

XP from support actions has been increased, while XP from objective actions has been decreased to compensate: Projectile Destroyed, with Irish’ APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel, from 5 -> 10 XP Enemy Disrupted with EMP, from 10 -> 20 XP Equipment Destroyed, from 5 -> 10 XP Healing, from 5 -> 20 XP Resupply, from 5 -> 20 XP Repairing, from 5 -> 20 XP Ranger Destroyed, from 25 -> 75 XP Objective Neutralized, from 250 -> 200 XP Objective Captured, form 375 -> 200 XP Sector/Objective Defended, from 15 -> 10 XP.

Added an XP event for killing a downed enemy in Hazard Zone

Repairing Ranger now correctly triggers the repairing XP event

Maps

Breakaway Fixed players or AI Soldiers sometimes not spawning in the correct HQ area

Hourglass Fixes a bug where players were still receiving damage from the Tornado while inside the Stadium

Kaleidoscope Sprinklers are now active for 9, instead of 20 seconds Sprinklers no longer deal damage Sprinklers should no longer affect players outside the building The freeze effect in the HUD is less intense Fixed an issue where players could shoot through the tires of some trucks on Kaleidoscope

Orbital Fire from the rocket explosion event is no longer invisible and will slowly dissipate

Renewal Fixed a bug where soldiers and vehicles would be affected by the storm while inside buildings

Reduced rubberbanding when key events such as the rocket launch get triggered

Bollards and ramps should no longer be triggered by deployed gadgets

Toxic barrels now continue dealing area damage if another nearby barrel gets destroyed shortly after

Fixed a bug/exploit where players were able to deploy gadgets or shields that would intersect with MCOMs, not allowing them to be disarmed

Fixed a bug where container doors were still presenting the interaction prompt after being destroyed

Updated destruction behavior for fences

Minor prop objects at distance now pop more slowly

Added support for traversal on objects linked to moving platforms

Enabled cover occlusion for player damage from explosions

Fixed a bug when elevator doors weren’t synced for players joining later during a match

Players can now sneak and open doors close to them while ADS

We’ve resolved multiple smaller issues across all maps that could negatively impact gameplay: Fixed some areas where players could get stuck Fixed floating of items Fixed some collision areas that caused players to fall through items/the map Fixed areas where planes could go through terrain while out of bounds Fixed being unable to interact with some objects Fixed some areas where players were able to see through the map Fixed behavior on some interactable objects such as doors Fixed clipping of objects such as vegetation



Battlefield Portal

Made several improvements to the Portal Browser Name/Description is now autofilled when creating an Experience Name/Description fields of preset Experiences are now empty by default Browsing Experiences remembers your previous search query Resolved instances where the Browse tabs didn’t function correctly when applying custom filters

Made adjustments to the chase camera on a number of vehicles in Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue which could cause a game crash when players were near a Kübelwagen

Players no longer remain in a stuck trigger animation after deploying C4 and immediately jumping into a vehicle

The Defibrillator can no longer be equipped while swimming

Stationary Machine Guns will now be destroyed alongside accompanying towers

Added new VO lines for destroying or capturing objectives

Added new VO line for tower collapse event on Caspian Border

The tower on Caspian Border will now have improved barrage & projectile VFX before its collapse

Players can now switch back to their secondary weapon on an Experience with all primary weapons disabled

The Cycle Primary Weapon key binding now properly cycles to the secondary weapon if the player doesn’t have a primary one

You should now always automatically have your last played loadout in the next round

Spawns on El-Alamein have been moved to prevent becoming stuck after deploying in FFA Mode

Battle of the Bulge – the screen now changes to sepia when going out of bounds near the tank battle vista area

Numerous fixes for floating rocks and cliff faces in Valparaiso, Arica Harbor, El-Alamein, and Caspian Border

Bad Company 2

You can now switch back to the Mortar Strike gadget while it’s recharging

You can now switch out from the Mortar Strike gadget using the inventory prev/next bindings (default mouse wheel) while it is recharging

Fixed an issue where weapon under barrel attachments would trigger on button press even if the weapon was not selected at the time

Rush – updated M-Com screens with arming/disarming progress bars and countdown timer

Audio

Fixed the wrong VO playing when giving attacking orders as Dozer

Fixed issue where Falck’s gadget VO would trigger when hitting enemies

The healing sound will now always play when Falck heals herself with the S21 Syrette Pistol

Adjusted Wingsuit audio for Sundance so they are easier to hear for enemies

Added surface scrape sounds to vehicle with tracks when rotating stationary

Improved audio across amphibious vehicles

The MD540 Nightbird and AH-64GX Apache Warchief now have the correct audio cues when Air-to-Ground missiles are ready to be used

Destroying a gadget should no longer trigger vehicle destroyed voice over

Improved at range audio for the Recon Drone

Low health sound should no longer get stuck when going into a vehicle

Added audio VFX for turning on/off the Flashlight attachment

The Prox Sensor should no longer emit warning sounds if no enemies are within reach

Soldiers should no longer hear the opposite ping VO being triggered from a 3P view

Improved audio consistency for vehicle call-ins

Improving cockpit audio experience when driving enclosed Land Vehicles in first person

Tweaked the vaulting sound when climbing ladders

Added audio for birds on Renewal

Added audio for destroying screens in the Synseco laboratory lobby in Renewal

Improved audio for damage caused by storms

Improved audio for vehicle gear shifting

Fixed an issue where rapidly pressing fire on a Sniper Rifle would play an audio cue as if two shots were fired

Improved audio for the M5C Bolte, EBAA Wildcat and MD540 Nightbird when they pass by players

Modes

Breakthrough

Fixed air vehicles being able to spawn at the opponents HQ in start of the round

Hazard Zone

Successful missions should no longer be shown as failed

You can no longer use a Redeploy Call-in when all players in a squad are alive

Removed placement ranking stats from End of Round screen in Hazard Zone

Adjusted costs of several Hazard Zone weapons and gadgets

The roaming AI LATV’s should no longer fail to spawn, or spawn at the wrong times

Soldiers should no longer be stuck in a mandown state

Hazard Zone end of round now shows all kills, instead of just human player kills

Hazard Zone end of round now properly shows in round instead of lifetime respawns

A collected Data Drive will no longer be permanently marked on the minimap

Players can no longer move their character in Hazard Zone after dying or bleeding out

Rush

Fixed issues with Rush declaring the winning team prematurely and/or incorrectly

Deploying gadgets over Rush M-COMS should no longer prevent arming it

Conquest

Adjusted spawn locations to prevent spawning out of bounds

AI Soldiers

AI Soldiers will no longer appear lagging while entering a vehicle

AI Soldiers can now repair combat vehicles in All-Out Warfare

Improvements to AI Soldiers operating Helicopters

Improvements to AI Soldiers reviving human players

Soldier

Fixed some issues where the player would be impossible to hit when entering an exposed vehicle seat

Fixed an issue where dead soldiers or friendly soldiers would block bullets

Fixed further instances of not being able to revive players when some of their body parts were clipping with assets/geometry

Fixed players not being able to place deployables in certain areas

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to jump or vault after reviving someone

Fixed an issue where players would have 2 hands on a rifle while sprinting on a steep slope

Fixed losing input when jumping on/off the ladders

Fixed players appearing to fly after meleeing water

Fixed soldiers sometimes becoming invisible while downed

Fixed players sometimes going into downed state, instead of dying if killed in an out of bounds area

Fixed players entering a downed state after crashing with an air vehicle

Fixed players sometimes entering a downed state state while under water

Fixed players sometimes being thrown up in the air after getting revived

Fixed an issue where redeploying your soldier could cause dropped weapons to float

Fixed an issue where it wouldn’t be possible to crawl under certain obstacles while prone

Fixed an issue where the player’s camera could sometimes clip through the ground or objects when prone

Fixed an issue where the soldiers could fly when dropping down from steep areas

Fixed an issue where certain camera transitions would force the player’s FOV to be reset to the default FOV (55°)

Fixed an issue where it is possible to die when entering a vehicle right after performing a melee attack while in the air

FOV should no longer break after switching weapons on ladders

Improved traversal across moving objects

Updated animations for directional vaults

Soldiers will no longer die when swimming close to or under a water vehicle

Animations

Fixed an issue which would cause broken weapon animations while sprinting into world objects such as a wall

Fixed an issue where reload animations would play incorrectly

Fixed an issue where aborting a revive caused first person animations to break

Resolved several corrupted eye animations

Improved the preview animations of deployable objects

Improved left arm animations while crawling with a MCS-880

Improved left hand animations when using an under barrel attachment while sprinting

Sprinting out of water while swimming no longer puts you in a stuck sliding animation

Left hand animations should no longer break when entering and exiting vehicles

Players should no longer experience looping revive animations when downed

Gunners should no longer sometimes clip behind vehicles while driving

Made revive animations smoother

Switching weapons in a vehicle open seat will no longer result in a broken animation

Toned down weapon movement during initial ADS after deploy

Smoothed out the transition animations for camera and weapon movement when switching between stand/crouch

Jumping into water while reloading will no longer cause a broken reload animation

You can no longer see through your hands while using the SWS-10 or DXR-1 in prone position during reload

Polished idle animations for rifles

Specialists

Angel

Fixed a bug where Angel’s Supply Bag won’t land when bouncing close to a vehicle

Fixed instances where Angel’s Supply Bag didn’t activate correctly

Fixed some occurrences that could cause the mesh of Angel’s Supply Bag to copy itself onto other thrown projectiles

Irish

Made all vehicle types able to smash through Irish’s Deployable Cover

Resolved instances where Irish’s Fortification System couldn’t be placed on angled terrain

Fixed a bug where the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel would not always stop targets if blocked by a soldier standing on it

Fixed an issue where players could see the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel in an infinite firing loop at an unidentified target

Dozer

The SOB-8 Ballistic Shield and main weapon can no longer equipped at the same time when bashing or entering a vehicle

Dozer now becomes vulnerable for a short time when the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield is hit by heavy fire such as from tanks

Dying as Dozer while holding the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield will no longer cause you to be resurrected with the shield active

Reviving Dozer with the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield active no longer makes you float upwards

Repeatedly pressing the Prone and SOB-8 Ballistic Shield buttons as Dozer will no longer result in the player having the shield up while prone

Performing a takedown on Dozer with an active SOB-8 Ballistic Shield will now play the correct animation

Fixed a bug where Repair Tools caused the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield to deflect bullets

Fixed an issue where the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield could bash through thin walls

Rao

Rao’s Cyber Warfare Suite should now feel more responsive

Resolved bugs related to using the Cyber Warfare Suite ability without an active target

Once the Cyber Warfare Suite ability finishes, your target is now reset

Replaced Trojan Network with the Thread Perception Trait: When Rao takes damage from enemy fire, he will automatically spot the enemy for himself



Paik

Replaced Threat Perception with the Eagle Eyed Trait: Players damaged by Paik are now spotted for everyone

Updated Paik’s Mastery criteria to align with her new Trait

Casper

The OV-P Recon Drone can now be descend with Crouch toggle buttons

The rotors on the OV-P Recon Drone are now placed correctly

The spotting sound now plays correctly while using the OV-P Recon Drone

The OV-P Recon Drone now remembers it’s direction upon re-entry

Resolved wrong text displaying when OV-P Recon Drone

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent you from flying the OV-P Recon Drone upwards if you entered it while crouching

Boris

The SG-36 Sentry Gun should no longer clip outside elevators

A tank running over the SG-36 Sentry Gun will now destroy it

Sundance

Fixed Anti-Armor Grenades that locked on to targets which were too far away Anti-Armor Grenades now filter by angle and distance in a more accurate way, and have the same priority for air/ground vehicles

Anti-Armor Grenades no longer swap targets when already tracking a target and have reduced maximum range once unfolded and in flight

Anti-Armor Grenades now have different tracking radius for ground and air vehicles

Anti-Armor Grenades no longer target Irish’s Deployable Cover or APS-36 Shootdown Sentry

Anti-Armor Grenades track properly if left sleeping on the ground now, instead of simply exploding

Improved the speed when switching through Sundance’s Grenade Belt

Scatter Grenade detonation timings adjusted to let them explode quicker

Landing on rough terrain no longer causes Sundance to bounce up in the air

Fixed a rare issue where Sundance’s body could become detached from a vehicle upon entry while landing onto the vehicle from the wingsuit, causing Sundance to become invisible

Falck

Falck’s S21 Syrette Pistol can now be equipped while swimming

Fixed an issue in prologue where Falcks syringe did not spawn a pickup on the ground

Reduced the distance at which the S21 Syrette Pistol’s dart is visible

Mackay

Made it easier for Mackay to grapple onto moving vehicles

Players can no longer take damage from the Grappling Hook while downed

Adjusted Mackay’s walk animation when aiming down sight, the sight should no longer misalign with where shots are fired

Resolved issues where smoke stopped the Grappling Hook from working

The Grappling Hook crosshair should now correctly pick up objects while in range

Looking as far left/right you can while grappling while pressing A/D no longer allows you to slow down or speed up

Fixed a rare occurrence where entering a vehicle after using the Grappling Hook could cause Mackay to become invisible

HUD / UI

HUD – hints for Reload, Low ammo and No ammo will now blink a few seconds and then fade out. Switching weapons in these states will restart this animation

HUD – added critical (red) and out of bounds (gray) color to WorldInfo, SoldierInfo and SoldierCompass HUD widgets

HUD – centered soldier compass direction readout and added positioning arrow shape

HUD – added scaling options for the Mini-map/team, Personal Log, World Log, Player/Vehicle Info, Chat and Vehicle Passenger List

HUD – added critical state for vehicles

Added new options that allow players to scale the transparency of many different icons in the HUD (Friendly icons, Squad member icons, Enemy Icons, Revive Icons, Objective Icons and Ping Marker Icons). Each icon type can have a different transparency when zoomed or not zoomed. The option can be found under DISPLAY > HUD ICONS.

Added a Chat Log Visibility option to allow players to set the default visibility mode of the chat log (which allows it to be turned OFF on console where no key bindings exists to change visibility in-game)

Adjusted scaling of objective icons over distance, they will now start scaling at 50m (instead of 100m) and stop scaling at 500m instead (instead of 1000m)

Solved an issue where friendly icons were too enlarged

The “Need Healing” icon is no longer visible over friendlies while playing as Angel without a Medical Crate

The grenade indicator no longer remains after the grenade has already exploded

The killcard should now always update after being killed by AI Soldiers shortly after self healing

SG-36 Sentry Gun and OV-P Recon Drone are now shown/hidden depending on gadget availability

Fixed a bug where the minimap didn’t update when entering an air vehicle from the ground

Fixed a problem that caused hints to disappear on initial deploy into vehicles

Made animations for the Plus Menu smoother

Added 24 new options to control the opacity and size of HUD icons

Added missing Always Traversal Sprint option under CONTROLLER tab

Gadgets

Fixed an issue that prevented equipping of the IBA Armor Plate if you were being healed at the same time

Using the IBA Armor Plate no longer causes the plate to flicker and reappear on screen after use

Fixed a bug where players were able to deploy items to clip ladders and ziplines which could block passage

Improved the positioning of the preview of deployed objects (such as Boris’s turret) to better reflect the surface the player is trying to place it on, instead of hovering in the air.

Gadgets should no longer be destroyed if a door opens or closes close to them

Fixed an issue where gadgets resupplied via the Loadout Crate caused the player to not be able to redeploy their chosen gadget later on during that life

EMP effect from grenades no longer extend past their visual explosion radius

Fixed an issue that allowed players to drop Ammo and Medical Crates through thin walls

CG Recoilless M5 / RPG / SMAW will now one shot Ranger if it’s a direct hit

The CG Recoilless M5 will no longer automatically reload while you are downed if you died after firing it

Fixed an issue causing empty reloads on the Recoilless M5 to be interrupted when vaulting

Fix for issue where users were able to detonate the C5 Explosive while being hacked

Fixed an issue where both soldier Anti-Tank Mine & the Bolte’s Anti-Tank Mine would despawn after a short while if the player died

The Repair Tool now turns off when a player dies

Made it easier to place the Insertion Beacon

You’ll now spawn in the same direction where the Insertion Beacons is facing when spawning on it

Fixed an issue that would allow players to shoot FXM-33 AA missiles while their target was in smoke

Fixed an issue where FXM-33 AA Missile did not become enabled again until the user switched to another weapon and back again after being affected by EMP

Fixing a issue where Smoke Grenades did not explode on moving cranes

Weapon Attachments

A – Warhawk Compensator Update 3.3: improved horizontal recoil control, reduced vertical recoil control< Update 4.0: improved recoil control, reduced weapon accuracy

– Warhawk Compensator B – Rattlesnake Light Grip Update 3.3: improved accuracy while moving, reduced accuracy while static Update 4.0: :increased hipfire accuracy, reduced accuracy while ADS

– Rattlesnake Light Grip C – Maul Hybrid 1.5X-3X ADS speed decreased in 4.0 Zoom levels and Optics toggle options persist

– Maul Hybrid 1.5X-3X D – Subsonic Rounds Base recoil reduced in 4.0 Reduced Muzzle Flash visibility Decreased projectile velocity

– Subsonic Rounds

Further changes to Weapon Attachments:

Factory and Extended Barrel descriptions now display the correct fire rate changes

Weapon modifiers are now correctly applied when swapping attachments while the bipod is equipped

Fixed an issue that would cause the 40mm Grenade Launcher attachment to hit an invisible wall when fired indoors

Fixed an issue which would grant unlimited ammo if magazine attachments were toggled in between firing the underbarrel attachment

Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines

Adding and removing attachments in the Plus Menu will now always correctly apply their statistic changes

Underbarrel activations such as flashlights and laser sights will no longer be reset after getting revived

Bipod attachments will no longer toggle on and off while reloading

The ADS time on the BKS 8X now matches that of other scope attachments

Adjusted the size of the DD Holo scope to bring it in line with other scopes

Reduced blur on the Ghost Hybrid scope

Some underbarrel attachments should no longer have a shared ammo pool

The Maul Hybrid and the Ghost Hybrid now correctly displays both scope zoom levels in the Collection screen

The Fusion Holo attachment no longer clips through the meshes on the following weapons: AK-24, LCMG, PP-29 and the SFAR-M GL

Fixed clipping issues with the camera when the Fusion Holo optic is equipped while ADS

Weapons

The high powered magazine for the AK24 now shows the correct amount of bullets

Fixed an issue where players were unable to fire straight away after reloading the Grenade Launcher attachment on the M5A3

Updated text descriptions for both the NTW-50 and DM7

Fixed an issue which caused the extended magazine for the PBX-45 to have a slight delay before it fires after reload

Located a missing ‘R’ in the description of the PKP-BP

Increased PKP-BP Base Recoil

Fixed an issue that would cause weapon lag across scopes for the M44

The missing bullet on the M44 has been located

The M44 now displays the correct reload animation while in prone

Fixed an issue with the M44 that caused the scope to move a lot more than intended when aiming around

Arcom Tactical Muzzle Brake no longer floats when equipped onto the MP9

Increased the long range damage on SWS-10 light ammo from 35-40 over 75 meters

The Iron Sight will no longer be visible when the Fusion Holo is equipped to the PP-29

Fixed an issue with the incorrect ammo pools to be set on the PP-29, which would show incorrect ammo quantities

Fixed the PP-29 medium and subsonic ammunition having inverted ammo pools

Fixed an issue which could cause underabarrels on the SFAR-M GL to unexpectedly run out of ammo

Recentered the iron sight on the DXR-1

AC42 Bullet Damage dropoff increased

AC42 effective range has been lowered

Reduced scope shake when firing on the DM7 and VCAR

Fixed an issue where weapons would have inconsistent dispersion or recoil

Fixed an issue which prevented bullets from dealing the correct damage amount

Bolt Action Sniper rifles now correctly play their animation after opening the Plus Menu and firing

Reload prompt will no longer stop flashing when there are only a few bullets left in the magazine

Reloading while ADS will no longer reset the camera zoom

Fixed an issue which could cause weapons to become invisible while climbing a ladder

Fixed an issue which caused some players to be unable to shoot or ADS after exiting a vehicle

Toggle Scope is now affected by soldier controller schemes

Weapons in the collection screen will no longer compare to the weapon selected in deploy screen which caused incorrect comparisons

Improved the visual quality of the crosshairs and red dots within high powered scopes while on low/medium graphic settings

Removed some double spacing within text descriptions of multiple weapons

Reduced scope shake when firing on the DM7 and VCAR

Fixing broken arm when doing pump action while crawling with the MCS-880

Improved weapon animation when deploying from a vehicle

Added a game hint for steady scope

Weapons should no longer slide over the floor when dropped

Made improvements to the position and drop timing for dropped weapons

Underbarrel shotgun crosshair does not disappear after zooming

Melee

Animation fixes related to melee takedowns

Fixed an issue where the camera was misplaced during a takedown

Fix related to targets flying away when doing a takedown on a moving platform

Fix where melee hits didn’t register consistently on moving targets

Fixed a bug where the player could throw a grenade and melee at the same time

Fixed a bug where player could get stuck in melee animation

Fixed a bug where doing a melee attack in prone could make the knife stuck until another melee was initiated

Fixed an issue which would cause guns to instead play a knife animation

Vehicles

As outlined in our recent Core Feedback, we are adjusting the number of active vehicles across maps and modes, and you’ll notice the first iteration of this change within this update. As an example of how that plays out on Breakthrough 64 for Kaleidoscope, here is how we adjusted total available vehicles in the match, per Sector: Sector 1 – 17 -> 13 Sector 2 – 18 -> 17 Sector 3 – 19 -> 17

Health for soldier and vehicle now show correct values for all seats in the vehicle

The radar will now appear correctly while redploying on a team/squad mate in the Mi-240 Super Hind or MV-38 Condor

Killing someone with a Tuk-Tuk would sometimes show the wrong vehicle icon the kill card

Destroying either the Tuk-Tuk or Polaris Sportsman in a tunnel will no longer cause floating debris to be present

Players can now ping while driving vehicles in 3rd person view

Fixed an issue that would cause reversing in a tank to be problematic

Fixed an issue that would allow players to skip the equipment cooldown timer while in a helicopter

Players will no longer find themselves in a floating state while exiting a fighter jet upside down

Fixed an issue which would cause vehicles to not be deployed when called-in, but still shown as ‘in-play’

Fixed an issue that would allow players to shoot AT missiles while their target was in smoke

Adjusted text on the vehicle zoom options in order to make it clearer what the option does

Tornados should no longer throw a helicopter under the world, resulting in passengers ending up under water

Fixed an issue that would sometimes affect the visibility of flares

Exiting and re-entering a tank will no longer result in a misaligned camera

Fixed an issue that could allow helicopters to fly under the game world on Hourglass

Fixed an issue that would cause the AA missile launch to skip the yellow lock on phase, jumping straight to red

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause helicopters to spawn on the ground

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause players to fall through the world when deploying into a tank

Fixed an issue that would allow players to manually reload weapons on certain vehicles

Air radar should now correctly display enemies

System repair would sometimes only replenish a few health points, this has been corrected

It was possible for players to hurt themselves with some explosive vehicle weapons during the vehicle enter animations, this has been disabled

It’s no longer possible to shoot yourself for a short period of time when entering a vehicle

Vehicle hints will now show up on initial deployment

Vehicle “invert look” settings are no longer connected to flight controls

Fixed an issue that would allow players to instant lock onto a vehicle after flares have been used

Lights on air vehicles are now turned on when a player is in the cockpit.

Fixed an issue which would occasionally see the AH-64GX Apache Warchief or KA-520 Super Hokum Smart rockets ignore their target.

A specific concrete block was causing the T28 to become stuck. The T28 has overcome its fear and can now traverse over it

Invert vertical look is now working as expected on transport vehicles

Vehicle 3rd person camera no longer clips through the environment.

The ‘Hints for Controls’ option now displays for all intended vehicles.

Fixed an issue that would cause the bridge to clip while in 3rd person view in a T28 on Hourglass

Backpacks can no longer be seen sticking out of the side of the B17 Bomber.

Taking a Tuk-Tuk into an elevator will now display the correct health

Made tweaks to various VFX while in a helicopter and firing counter measures to reduce photosensitivity risks

Vehicles spawned through Deploy Screen will now be eventually abandoned if they are left

Fixed an issue which would cause animation issues when going from vehicle to downed state

Helicopter lights are no longer offset from their initial position while in the matchmaking countdown screen

Deploy animation will now only play once after the player has switched seats multiple times in a row within vehicles.

Tanks should no longer get stuck in the mud while in a storm on Orbital

Weathering effects are now applied more consistently to vehicles.

The soldiers physics representation now better matches the the actual animation pose when in a Tuk-Tuk or a Portal RHIB

Added a freelook 3rd person view crosshair to vehicles

Vehicle hud while in 1st person view now turns red when in a critical health state

Vehicles now show both soldier and vehicle health for all seats occupied by the player.

Updated the “Transport Look Behind” option to “Reset Camera View”

Tweaked camera pitch while in 1st person view within a helicopter to better reflect the direction of travel and increase visibility

Fixed spawning of vehicles in elevators

Vehicles should no longer incorrectly be slowed down when driving over certain platforms like bridges

AH-64GX Apache Warchief

The wing camera when firing rockets on the AH-64GX Apache Warchief is now more accurately aligned

The HUD will now be more visible when performing a nose dive in the AH-64GX Apache Warchief

EBAA Wildcat

Fixed text description on the EBAA Wildcat to more accurately reflects its weaponry

Fixed text description on the EBAA Wildcat and T28’s Smoke Launcher

The EBAA Wildcat can now climb hills with a bit more ease

Increased the handbrake strength on the EBAA Wildcat

While on Orbital the The EBAA Wildcat used to have trouble driving over low to average height rocks. This no longer occurs

F-35E Panther

The F35-E Panther will now take the intended damage when hitting specific buildings on Hourglass

Increased ejection force when at low speeds in the F-35E Panther

Added an ejector seat for the F-35E Panther when in Hover Mode

Afterburner VFX is no longer visible through the engine swivel nozzle in a F-35E Panther

KA-520 Super Hokum

Made tweaks to the KA-520 Super Hokum to better align its bullets to the crosshair

The KA-520 Super Hokum now correctly displays equipped attachments on its 3D model

LATV4 Recon

While entering a LATV4 Recon after sprinting, players will now find themselves in the correct seat

Fixed an issue that would cause the LATV4 to sometimes fall through the floor on Hourglass

Better positioned the hitbox of the the gunners head and shoulders when in a LATV4 Recon

Player is no longer pushed out of bounds if revived under the LATV4

The LATV4 Recon will no longer get stuck on a problematic rock on Discarded

LCAA Hovercraft

Fixed an issue that would cause the LCAA Hovercraft to become stuck on the environment on Breakaway

LCAA Hovercraft collision around point G1 on Kaleidoscope has been fixed

The LCAA Hovercraft can no longer fly after hitting a ramp at high speeds

Tweaked the boost on the LCAA Hovercraft to avoid it going up vertical walls

Swimming close to a LCAA Hovercraft that is on water will no longer result in death

M5C Bolte

Players are now able to shoot passengers within a M5C Bolte more easily

Fixed an issue that would cause the MC5 Bolte to fall through the world on Orbital after clipping tree trunks.

Fixed an issue that would cause the camera to break when revived from under a LATV4 Recon.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the MC5 Bolte from being visible after a call-in is requested

Fixed issue where the animation of the M5C Bolte’s main gun could become stuck in the firing animation.

MC5 Bolte Missile Launcher has been adjusted, and now also damage tanks Time to live 10 -> 3.2 Engine strength 175 -> 70 Damage 70 -> 45



MAV

Fixed an issue that caused the 40mm Volley Pod crosshair to not show up in the MAV

Improved text descriptions on the MAV

MD540 Nightbird

Switching seats in the MD540 Nightbird would sometimes alter the FOV. It should no longer do this

It’s now possible to shoot the pilot of an MD540 Nightbird through the upper part of the cockpit’s glass

MV-38 Condor

The MV-38 Condor should no longer spin out of control when it gets destroyed

Fixed text description on the MV-38 Condor to more accurately reflects its weaponry

Fixed an issue where the camera positioning could sometimes become stuck after exiting a MV-38 Condor

50mm Cannon Pod has been tweaked against other vehicles RWS 50mm mounted on Air vehicles Start and End Damage 60 -> 65 ImpactImpulse 8000 -> 3000 This change means it should now destroy the MD540 Nightbird in 2, instead of 3 shots RWS 50mm mounted on Land vehicles ImpactImpulse 4000 -> 2500 StartDamage 85 -> 92 EndDamage 60 -> 65 Damage FalloffDistance start 180 -> 200 Replenish Rate 2.3 -> 2.1



Polaris Sportsman

Players should no longer fall through the game world while driving the Polaris Sportsman on Renewal

Made adjustments to the camera setup while driving the Polaris Sportsman, ensuring players retain visibility at all times

Players can no longer get stuck in cargo containers while driving the Polaris Sportsman on Breakaway in Hazard Zone

T28 / M1A5