Met WWE 2K22 ligt de franchise weer op de juiste koers, want de game wordt door velen gezien als een goede stap in de juiste richting. Ook wij waren te spreken over de kwaliteit, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Wel is er uiteraard ruimte voor verbetering en daar wordt door Visual Concepts hard aan gewerkt. Dat blijkt wel uit de nieuwe update die nu klaarstaat voor de game.

Met deze nieuwe update kunnen spelers aan de slag met de NXT 2.0 Arena, die inclusief desbetreffend commentaar beschikbaar wordt gesteld. Daarnaast ontvangen pc-spelers meerdere grafische opties dankzij deze update. Verder worden er op veel andere vlakken zaken aangepast, zoals je hieronder kunt zien in de patch notes. Ga er zeker even voor zitten, want het is een aardige lijst aan verbeteringen.