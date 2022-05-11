De nieuwe patch voor WWE 2K22 is nu beschikbaar, en het is een beer van een waslijst aan veranderingen. De update is volgens 2K Games en Visual Concepts de grootste tot nu toe en bevat een groot aantal verbeteringen aan de gameplay. Daarnaast voegt de patch ook nieuwe NXT content toe en zijn de graphics verbeterd.

WWE 2K22 wordt overwegend goed ontvangen door critici, zo heeft het spel ons ook al zeer tevreden kunnen stellen. Alleen maar goed dus dat 2K Games en Visual Concepts toegewijd zijn aan het verder verbeteren van het spel. Je kan de volledige lijst patch notes hieronder bekijken: