In onze review van WWE 2K22 kon je lezen dat Wim erg in zijn nopjes was met de game, maar dat er wel ruimte was voor nog wat verbetering. Er is nu een nieuwe patch beschikbaar, die een aantal minpunten aanpakt.

Over het algemeen zien de worstelaars in WWE 2K22 er prima uit, alleen waren er een paar atleten die iets minder aandacht hadden gekregen. Tevens zag je af en toe haar door lichamen heen gaan. Dit en meer wordt opgelost met update 1.06.

De volledige lijst met patch notes is als volgt: