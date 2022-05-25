

Gisteren liet Sony al weten dat de grote Days of Play sale vandaag van start zou gaan in de PlayStation Store, alsook via andere online webshops die Sony toebehoren. Verder doen ook verschillende retailers mee aan de actie, waardoor je op dit moment op diverse plekken soft- en hardware tegen een scherpe prijs kunt aanschaffen.

Als onderdeel van Days of Play is er ook een grootschalige sale in de PlayStation Store en die is inmiddels online. Je kunt hier in de PlayStation Store terecht voor het complete overzicht van alle aanbiedingen en dat zijn er nogal wat, het loopt namelijk richting de 2.000 afgeprijsde titels.

Hieronder een kleine greep uit het totale aanbod.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Van €79,99 voor €49,59

Babylon’s Fall PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

NBA 2K22 voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

NBA 2K22 voor PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €18,74

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

It Takes Two PS4 en PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ragnarök Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €44,99

Cyberpunk 2077 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-gen-bundel PS4 & PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €37,49

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Batman: Arkham Knight – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Batman: Arkham Collection – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €21,24

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition – Van €54,99 voor €38,49

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – PS5 & PS4 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Mafia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Green Hell – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Gang Beasts – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Heb je nog PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Dan kan je hier terecht.