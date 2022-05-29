Terwijl er gewerkt wordt aan een volledige remake van Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, wordt de originele versie van deze klassieker niet vergeten door Aspyr Media. Die studio bracht eind vorig jaar een port van Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic uit voor de Nintendo Switch. Volgende maand zal ook het tweede deel volgen, zo werd bekend tijdens het Star Wars Celebration evenement van dit jaar.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords verschijnt om precies te zijn op 8 juni voor de Nintendo Switch. Het spel is dan te koop via de Nintendo eShop. De aankondiging ging gepaard met de onderstaande trailer. Dit was overigens niet de enige gamegerelateerde onthulling tijdens de Star Wars Celebration. Respawn Entertainment kondigde daar namelijk Star Wars Jedi: Survivor aan. Meer daarover lees je hier.
About
In this standalone sequel to the award-winning RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic.
With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force. Lead a diverse crew of unique allies, make difficult choices with far-reaching consequences, and decide your destiny. Will you follow the light side and save the Galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down…
Key Features
- A Standalone Sequel – Experience the follow-up to the acclaimed original RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in this epic story set in the darkest days of the Old Republic.
- Choose Your Destiny – Discover your past and make difficult choices that aren’t as clear-cut as “good or evil”. Each decision can have a significant impact on your story and your squad. Will you uphold the Jedi Order, or lead the Galaxy to ruin?
- Master the Force – Choose from three different classes of Jedi, each with access to specific Force powers, and customize your characters with unique skills and abilities.
- Lead Your Crew – Command a party of diverse crewmates, each with their own strengths, alignments and nuanced back stories. Your actions will influence your crew’s destinies, but not everyone may agree with the choices you make…