

Terwijl er gewerkt wordt aan een volledige remake van Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, wordt de originele versie van deze klassieker niet vergeten door Aspyr Media. Die studio bracht eind vorig jaar een port van Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic uit voor de Nintendo Switch. Volgende maand zal ook het tweede deel volgen, zo werd bekend tijdens het Star Wars Celebration evenement van dit jaar.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords verschijnt om precies te zijn op 8 juni voor de Nintendo Switch. Het spel is dan te koop via de Nintendo eShop. De aankondiging ging gepaard met de onderstaande trailer. Dit was overigens niet de enige gamegerelateerde onthulling tijdens de Star Wars Celebration. Respawn Entertainment kondigde daar namelijk Star Wars Jedi: Survivor aan. Meer daarover lees je hier.