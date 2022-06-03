

Afgelopen nacht kondigde Guerrilla Games tijdens State of Play de New Game+ modus voor Horizon: Forbidden West aan. De update die deze feature bevat werd nadien gelijk uitgerold en voegde tevens een Ultra Hard moeilijkheidsgraad toe.

Dat is lang niet alles, want ook zijn nog wat andere features beschikbaar gesteld in de game. Hieronder vallen zoal nieuwe Trophies en de optie om de cosmetische kant van outfits aan te passen. De update in kwestie is nu ook van patch notes voorzien.

Zie hieronder alle details die met deze update gepaard gaan.