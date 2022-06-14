Het Franse bedrijf Microïds heeft aangekondigd dat Syberia: The World Before in 2022 en 2023 uit zal komen op diverse consoles. De PS5- en Xbox Series X|S-versies zullen vanaf november 2022 verkrijgbaar zijn, opgevolgd door de PS4, Xbox One en Nintendo Switch-versies ergens in 2023.

Het spel kwam al eerder uit voor pc in maart 2022. De aankondiging komt niet geheel onverwacht, aangezien voorgaande Syberia games ook beschikbaar waren op verschillende platformen. Toch is het fijn om ook een daadwerkelijke releasemaand te ontvangen voor de current-gen uitgaves van het spel.

Syberia: The World Before speelt zich af in verschillende tijdperken en op verschillende continenten. Je zal in de rol van Kate Walker en de 17-jarige Dana Roze stappen. Net zoals in voorgaande Syberia games zal je diverse puzzels moeten oplossen om het mysterieuze plot te ontrafelen.

Syberia: The World Before is nu beschikbaar op pc. Mocht je geïnteresseerd zijn in het spel, dan kan je hieronder een korte lijst aan features vinden: