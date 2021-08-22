Zo’n twee jaar na de initiële aankondiging heeft ontwikkelaar Microïds dan uiteindelijk de releasedatum voor hun puzzelgame Syberia: The World Before bekendgemaakt. Dit is inmiddels de vierde game in de franchise, die hopelijk de zure nasmaak van Syberia 3 kan wegwerken.
Op 10 december kan je de game namelijk aanschaffen voor pc, dit via Steam, Epic Games Store én GOG. Consoles vallen voorlopig even buiten de boot, want die moeten wachten tot ergens in 2022. Een specifieke datum hiervoor werd niet gegeven en over welke consoles dit dan gaat, werd jammer genoeg ook niet meegedeeld. Even afwachten dus!
Hieronder kan je een korte beschrijving van de game lezen en een nieuwe trailer bekijken.
Vaghen, 1937: Dana Roze is a 17-year-old girl, who is beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, at the dawn of the Second World War.
Taiga, 2004: Kate Walker survives as best she can in the salt mine where she has been imprisoned, when a tragic event propels her into a new adventure in search of her identity.
Key Features
- Set off on an adventure across continents and through time. Play as both Kate Walker and Dana Roze as you get to the bottom of mysteries that have remained buried for too long.
- Explore the fantastic and poetic world of Benoit Sokal, with its breathtaking sceneries and iconic characters.
- Unveil a mysterious plot sprinkled with puzzles in the traditional Syberia‘s fashion!
- Discover two captivating stories with incredibly high stakes written by Benoît Sokal and Lucas Lagravette.
- Allow yourself to be transported by the symphonic soundtrack composed by Inon Zur (Syberia 3, Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia).