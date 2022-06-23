

Met de lancering van het nieuwe PlayStation Plus in Europa vandaag is Sony klaar met de wereldwijde uitrol. In dit artikel kun je een helder overzicht vinden van de verschillen tussen de tiers, alsook de prijzen die ermee gemoeid zijn.

In navolging van de line-up aan games die beschikbaar zijn via PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium in andere regio’s, hebben we nu ook het complete Europese overzicht. De onderstaande titels zijn allemaal beschikbaar via de service, je kunt deze dus kosteloos downloaden en spelen.

Let wel, sommige titels hebben een sterretje erachter. Dit betekent dat de beschikbaarheid per land in Europa nog wat kan variëren.

PS4- en PS5- Games

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

Akiba’s Beat*

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen*

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Back to Bed*

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)*

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)

DEMON’S SOULS

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World*

Flatout 4: Total Insanity*

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST*

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

GOD OF WAR

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

JumpJet Rex

KeyWe (PS4)

KeyWe (PS5)

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona (PS4)

Kona (PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4)

RIDE 4 (PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test*

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5)

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Game Trials

Biomutant

Crusader Kings III

Cyberpunk 2077

ELEX 2

Farming Simulator 22

Horizon Forbidden West

Hot Wheels Unleashed

LEGO® CITY Undercover

MotoGP™22

OlliOlli World

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection

WWE 2K22

Klassiekers

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3*

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath*

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*

Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bang Bang Racing

Batman: Arkham Origins*

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Battle Fantasia*

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias*

Bellator MMA Onslaught

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare*

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War*

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Bolt*

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brink

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burn Zombie Burn!

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship*

Cars Race-O-Rama*

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

CRASH COMMANDO

Critter Crunch

CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING

Crysis Remastered

Cuboid

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)

Dark Mist

Dark Sector*

Dark Void*

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection*

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5*

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties*

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*

Demon’s Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4*

Devil May Cry HD Collection*

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*

Disney Universe*

Disney·PIXAR Brave*

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*

Dynasty Warriors 7*

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*

Dynasty Warriors 8*

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends*

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce*

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)*

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*

Eat Them!

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Echochrome: Prelude

Elefunk

Enemy Front

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact*

Frogger Returns*

Fuel Overdose

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*

Genji: Days of the Blade

G-Force

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Heavy Rain

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

HOARD

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Tennis

Hotline Miami

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*

Jak 3

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee – The City God Case

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

JumpJet Rex

Karateka

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit

Last Rebellion

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*

Leo’s Fortune

Linger in Shadows

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet*

LOST PLANET 2*

Lost Planet 3*

Lumines Remastered

Machinarium (PS3)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz

Magus*

Majo to Hyakkihei

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*

MEGA MAN 10*

MEGA MAN 9*

Meikyu touro Legasista

METAL SLUG 3*

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3*

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge*

Ninja Gaiden Sigma*

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*

NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

OKABU

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast – Second Contact

Papo & Yo

Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End*

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Primal

Prismatic Solid

Proteus

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent

Q*Bert: Rebooted

QUANTUM THEORY*

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille*

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Realms Of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War*

Record of Agarest War 2*

Record of Agarest War Zero*

Red Dead Redemption*

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil 4*

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*

Resident Evil 6*

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*

Resident Evil Revelations 2*

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition*

Resident Evil Revelations*

Resident Evil*

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rise of the Kasai

Rocket Knight*

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

Sacred 3 Gold

Sacred Citadel

SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version*

SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires*

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Shiki-tei

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution*

Siren

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

Slender: The Arrival

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Space Ace

Spelunker Collection

Spelunker HD

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Raiders

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone

STARWHAL

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

STRIDER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust HD

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syberia

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The UnderGarden

Thunder Wolves

TOKYO JUNGLE

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toro to MorMori

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocibox

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

War of the Monsters

Warlords

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

Warriors Orochi Z

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus

WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS

When Vikings Attack!

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

White Knight Chronicles II

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

XBLAZE Code:Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z/X

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

.detuned

