The DioField Chronicle werd eerder dit jaar aangekondigd tijdens een State of Play uitzending, maar verdween toen van de radar. De tactische simulatie-RPG van Square Enix laat nu, een paar maanden later, opnieuw van zich horen en we krijgen heel wat nieuwe gameplay te zien én een releasedatum.
De releasedatum werd onthuld in een tweet en we moeten niet zo heel lang meer wachten: op 22 september zal de game verschijnen. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk zal deze releasedatum wereldwijd hetzelfde zijn, maar dit werd niet specifiek bevestigd. Op 10 augustus gaat ook een demo live, voor degenen die de game al eens willen uittesten.
Hieronder kan je ook een uur aan nieuwe gameplay bekijken. De concrete gameplay start rond minuut 9.45.
The birth of a new simulation RPG with cutting-edge graphics.
An all-new simulation RPG brought to you by Square Enix. Combining our skill and experience in crafting great stories with real-time strategic elements, we have created an simulation RPG that may look familiar at a glance, but provides something never seen before. This game offers a truly unique experience from both its story and its gameplay.
Key Features
- An All-New Simulation RPG from Square Enix – An all-new simulation RPG that chronicles an epic tale of war and honor. Features a unique world depicted using beautiful graphics that blends fantasy, medieval, and modern-day influences, and a deep, yet innovative real-time battle system.
- Deep, Strategic Real-Time Battles – The battles in this game are defined by swift assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops’ strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe. Make clever use of a variety of skills, classes (troop types), and equipment to attack the enemy and complete your mission.
- Realistic “Diorama”-Style Battle Scenes – The natural environment and cultures of the island of DioField combine with unique “diorama”-style textures to create a clear and beautiful visual aesthetic.