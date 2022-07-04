The DioField Chronicle werd eerder dit jaar aangekondigd tijdens een State of Play uitzending, maar verdween toen van de radar. De tactische simulatie-RPG van Square Enix laat nu, een paar maanden later, opnieuw van zich horen en we krijgen heel wat nieuwe gameplay te zien én een releasedatum.

De releasedatum werd onthuld in een tweet en we moeten niet zo heel lang meer wachten: op 22 september zal de game verschijnen. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk zal deze releasedatum wereldwijd hetzelfde zijn, maar dit werd niet specifiek bevestigd. Op 10 augustus gaat ook een demo live, voor degenen die de game al eens willen uittesten.

Hieronder kan je ook een uur aan nieuwe gameplay bekijken. De concrete gameplay start rond minuut 9.45.

The birth of a new simulation RPG with cutting-edge graphics.

An all-new simulation RPG brought to you by Square Enix. Combining our skill and experience in crafting great stories with real-time strategic elements, we have created an simulation RPG that may look familiar at a glance, but provides something never seen before. This game offers a truly unique experience from both its story and its gameplay.

Key Features