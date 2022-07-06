

Guerrilla Games heeft vandaag een nieuwe update voor Horizon: Forbidden West uitgebracht. Het betreft hier update 1.17 en die komt met een aantal interessante technische features. Zo voegt de update een HFR modus toe voor schermen die 120Hz aankunnen. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de game in de nieuwe ‘Balanced’ grafische modus te spelen, die op 40fps draait.

Minstens zo belangrijk is de toevoeging van VRR-ondersteuning en met deze nieuwe features beschikt de game over nog meer grafische opties, zodat elke speler voor zichzelf de meest optimale set-up kan vinden. De specifieke details van de update vind je hieronder in het overzicht.

NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5)

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support

-VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz

-VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

New “Balanced” Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they’re being investigated.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Errand “Nights of Lights” where collecting the “Gizmo” earlier would block progress.

Fixed issues in Relic Ruin “The Stillsands” where the activity would be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the “Dreadwing” would remain cloaked when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where “Apex Clawstrider Hearts” would be placed in “Valuables to Sell” in the inventory

Weapons

Fixed an issue where “Elemental Arrows” from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.

Fixed an issue where using “Elite Precision Arrows” with “Iriv’s Downfall” would not deal additional damage for enemies in “Brittle” state.

UI/UX

Updated text for selecting “Ultra Hard” difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.

Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.

Other