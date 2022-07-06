Guerrilla Games heeft vandaag een nieuwe update voor Horizon: Forbidden West uitgebracht. Het betreft hier update 1.17 en die komt met een aantal interessante technische features. Zo voegt de update een HFR modus toe voor schermen die 120Hz aankunnen. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de game in de nieuwe ‘Balanced’ grafische modus te spelen, die op 40fps draait.
Minstens zo belangrijk is de toevoeging van VRR-ondersteuning en met deze nieuwe features beschikt de game over nog meer grafische opties, zodat elke speler voor zichzelf de meest optimale set-up kan vinden. De specifieke details van de update vind je hieronder in het overzicht.
NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5)
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support
- -VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz
- -VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz
- New “Balanced” Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays
KNOWN ISSUES
We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they’re being investigated.
FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
Performance and Stability
- Multiple crash fixes.
Main Quests
- Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.
- Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.
- Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.
- Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”.
Side Quests
- Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.
- Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.
World Activities
- Fixed an issue in Errand “Nights of Lights” where collecting the “Gizmo” earlier would block progress.
- Fixed issues in Relic Ruin “The Stillsands” where the activity would be blocked.
Machines
- Fixed an issue where the “Dreadwing” would remain cloaked when knocked down.
- Fixed an issue where “Apex Clawstrider Hearts” would be placed in “Valuables to Sell” in the inventory
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where “Elemental Arrows” from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.
- Fixed an issue where using “Elite Precision Arrows” with “Iriv’s Downfall” would not deal additional damage for enemies in “Brittle” state.
UI/UX
- Updated text for selecting “Ultra Hard” difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.
- Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.
Other
- Fixed an issue where “Desert Bird Wing” could not be looted from birds.
- Fixed an issue where trophy “All Machine Types Scanned” would not unlock, if scanning remaining machines on NG+
- Fixed an issue where changing the “Crouch/Slide” button to R1 would make it unusable.
- Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.
Beetje jammer dat dit nu pas allemaal komt bijna iedereen heeft het spel al uitgespeeld denk ik …
@Anoniem-4063: vrr was er nog niet op de playstation toen de game uitkwam en zoo iets voeg je niet binnen en dag effe toe het hebt ok 4 maanden geduurd voor dat de performance mode gefixt was
@Anoniem-4063:
Er zijn nog genoeg mensen die nog geen PS5 hebben en dit spel willen spelen.
Ik heb hem echt net uit. Maar sinds de laatste update zag performance mode er al super mooi uit. Kan me niet voorstellen dat het nog mooier kan.