The Tomorrow Children herrijst als een feniks uit de as dankzij de ‘Phoenix Edition’, die vorige maand werd aangekondigd. The Tomorrow Children is een game die jaren geleden al werd gelanceerd, maar toen door tegenvallende cijfers offline werd gehaald. Ontwikkelaar Q-Games heeft nu het IP van Sony overgenomen en wil de game een tweede kans geven, dankzij deze nieuwe versie met heel wat verbeteringen.
In een blogpost kondigt Dylan Cuthbert, CEO van Q-Games, aan dat The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition op 6 september zal verschijnen voor de PS4 en PS5. Er zal heel wat veranderd zijn ten opzichte van de originele game, vandaar ook dat er een korte lijst werd meegegeven met de meest prominente veranderingen. Die kan je hieronder nalezen, alsook een nieuwe trailer bekijken.
- Learn how to become a model citizen using the new in-depth tutorial
- Discover 40+ islands including multiple brand new designs
- All the original islands have been updated with new elements
- Use Monoliths to transform islands and uncover hidden secrets
- Comrade AI now help you out in single player offline mode
- Draft more Comrade AI during offline or online play to support town growth
- Direct the Comrade AI’s priorities to repair, collect resources or defend your town
- Every player is now responsible for one town each
- Invite friends to your town using party codes
- Climb to new heights using the Grappling Hook
- Discover multiple new villager designs
- Charge vehicles at the new EV station
- New lighting and color settings
- Utilise new Void powers to instantly and easily navigate treacherous areas
- Unlock new costumes and bags to stand out from the crowd
- VoidKa vending machines now spawn at bus stops
- Held Resources are now visible above your bag’s item in the inventory display
- Earn new Trophies
- Collaborate more easily with increased player visibility
- Send thanks to other players by swiping up on the touchpad
- Leave gifts for other players in their homes even when they are offline
- Set up camp and share your tent’s respawn point with other players
- Matryoshka dolls now cry to help you find their location
- Many more hints, tips and help to guide you in your journey
- Huge rebalancing of all elements in the game and an increase in the default usage given to all tools
- Towns can be developed forever and more awards are now given for population milestones
- Islands now have individual names
- New house designs available for residents in a town to build