The Tomorrow Children herrijst als een feniks uit de as dankzij de ‘Phoenix Edition’, die vorige maand werd aangekondigd. The Tomorrow Children is een game die jaren geleden al werd gelanceerd, maar toen door tegenvallende cijfers offline werd gehaald. Ontwikkelaar Q-Games heeft nu het IP van Sony overgenomen en wil de game een tweede kans geven, dankzij deze nieuwe versie met heel wat verbeteringen.

In een blogpost kondigt Dylan Cuthbert, CEO van Q-Games, aan dat The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition op 6 september zal verschijnen voor de PS4 en PS5. Er zal heel wat veranderd zijn ten opzichte van de originele game, vandaar ook dat er een korte lijst werd meegegeven met de meest prominente veranderingen. Die kan je hieronder nalezen, alsook een nieuwe trailer bekijken.