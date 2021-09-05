De PS4-exclusieve game The Tomorrow Children was nu niet direct een succesverhaal te noemen. De game scoorde middelmatige tot slechte scores en de servers gingen al na een jaar dicht. Recent dook echter een tweet op die leek te hinten naar een mogelijke revival en nu heeft regisseur Dylan Cuthbert officieel bevestigd dat hij probeert de game te doen herleven. Dit werd gezegd in een interview met IGN.

Cuthbert vindt het erg jammer dat het IP van zijn game bij Sony ligt en hij probeert momenteel dan ook alles om het IP zelf te bemachtigen. De game is momenteel enkel speelbaar via een developer’s versie en dat zou volgens hem moeten veranderen.

“Unfortunately, right now the IP is Sony’s, really. So I’ll keep trying to get the IP back, and if I do get the IP back, then I’ll definitely think about ways to kind of relaunch it but without a server, I think, because it was the running costs of the server that brought it down. If it didn’t have that, we probably just could have left it running and people could have kept playing it, right?

I don’t like having a game I made missing, people can’t play it, especially one as pretty and interesting and rich as The Tomorrow Children – it just feels wrong to not be able to play it, you know. It’s great being able to play it now like this, and come back into the world. The people around the office playing it now, they’re just like, ‘Oh we can play it again?’ It’s great fun, you know? We’re all excited to be able to just get this old build running like this.”