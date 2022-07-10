

Vorige week kwam Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak uit, de langverwachte uitbreiding voor Monster Hunter Rise. In navolging van de release heeft Capcom nu een patch uitgebracht waarmee diverse problemen worden opgelost.

Update 10.0.3 voor Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is nu te downloaden voor zowel de Nintendo Switch al de pc. Uit de patch notes blijkt dat er onder meer bugs zijn verholpen waardoor de game kon vastlopen. Daarnaast is ook de balans in enkele quests geoptimaliseerd.

Alle details lees je in de changelog hieronder.