Vorige week kwam Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak uit, de langverwachte uitbreiding voor Monster Hunter Rise. In navolging van de release heeft Capcom nu een patch uitgebracht waarmee diverse problemen worden opgelost.
Update 10.0.3 voor Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is nu te downloaden voor zowel de Nintendo Switch al de pc. Uit de patch notes blijkt dat er onder meer bugs zijn verholpen waardoor de game kon vastlopen. Daarnaast is ook de balans in enkele quests geoptimaliseerd.
Alle details lees je in de changelog hieronder.
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
Player
- Fixed a bug causing your Palico’s Support Moves to change randomly when teaching them certain Secret Support Moves.
- Fixed a bug preventing a reload rating lowered by 2 levels from recovering, if you remove the Elemental Reload Switch Skill after performing a specific set of actions with the light bowgun.
(We’ve also confirmed a bug in the reload display under Equipment Info, and this will be addressed in a future update.)
Monsters
- Fixed a bug causing the game to shut down when performing a specific string of attacks using the insect glaive’s Kinsect Bonus: Boosted Powder Extract on Rakna-Kadaki or Pyre Rakna-Kadaki.
Locales and Environment
- Fixed a bug in dialogue with the Buddy Scout regarding newly added Buddy Skills that was aimed at all players, instead of only affected players.
Quests
- For A1★ and A2★ quests, the health for all monsters and the attack power of some monsters has been adjusted
Base and Facilities
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug very occasionally causing the game to freeze after using the Lottery with an amiibo.
Miscellaneous
- [PC] Fixed a bug causing the player to temporarily lose the right to play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak when purchasing or activating DLC during gameplay.
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.