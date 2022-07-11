Fans van roguelike games hebben weer een nieuwe titel om naar uit te kijken. Uitgever Nacon en ontwikkelaar Passtech Games hebben namelijk Ravenswatch uit de doeken gedaan. Deze top-down roguelike actiegame kan solo of in coöp met maximaal vier spelers gespeeld worden.
Check hieronder de aankondigingstrailer van Ravenswatch, evenals een korte beschrijving van de game. Ravenswatch komt uit voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De pc-versie komt ergens volgend jaar als early access-titel uit. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de volledige release is en wanneer dus ook de consoleversies uitkomen.
About
Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.
Key Features
- Banish the Nightmare from Your Realm – The Nightmares are spreading within Reverie, corrupting everything in their path. You must hone your skills and find the strength to defeat the creatures of the Nightmare using unique hero abilities inspired by characters from folk tales and legends.
- Dynamic Gameplay – To defeat the Nightmare and reach the final chapter, you will need a strong build, focus and excellent teamwork. Increase your fighting power in battles then face the level boss when you feel ready… or when you no longer have a choice.
- Dark Tales – The world of Reverie is built on old folk tales and legends. From the three little pigs to Norse mythology to One Thousand and One Nights, the best-known tales are revisited in a dark-fantasy style and add their timeless appeal to the atmosphere of Ravenswatch.
- High Replay Value – Run after run, play as different heroes, make the most of the upgrades and items you find, and explore a randomly generated map with new activities and new enemies.