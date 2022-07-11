

Fans van roguelike games hebben weer een nieuwe titel om naar uit te kijken. Uitgever Nacon en ontwikkelaar Passtech Games hebben namelijk Ravenswatch uit de doeken gedaan. Deze top-down roguelike actiegame kan solo of in coöp met maximaal vier spelers gespeeld worden.

Check hieronder de aankondigingstrailer van Ravenswatch, evenals een korte beschrijving van de game. Ravenswatch komt uit voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De pc-versie komt ergens volgend jaar als early access-titel uit. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de volledige release is en wanneer dus ook de consoleversies uitkomen.

About

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

Key Features