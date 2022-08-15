Deze maand kunnen spelers eindelijk aan de slag met het bouwen aan hun eigen criminele imperium in de Saints Row reboot. Voor de Trophy- en Achievement-jagers is er goed en slecht nieuws. Het goede nieuws is dat de lijst met alle Trophies nu bekend is. Het slechte nieuws? Het lijkt er op dat je het spel bijna 100% moet uitspelen om de platinum trofee te behalen.
De trofeelijst duidt erop dat je onder andere alle 15 districten moet voltooien, 85 collectibles moet verzamelen, alle wingsuit uitdagingen moet completeren en nog veel meer. Het spel bevat echter geen trofeeën die afhankelijk zijn van de moeilijkheidsgraad, je zou dus alles op ‘makkelijk’ kunnen doen als je wilt.
Je kan de volledige lijst hieronder bekijken, en die zal voor PlayStation, Xbox en pc nagenoeg hetzelfde moeten zijn.
Platinum
Completionist
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Quality Time
-Complete all loyalty missions
We could go home, or…
-Sing karaoke with the Saints
All Mine
-Complete all 15 districts in Santo Ileso
Zilver
A Golden Age
-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 5
Jack of All Trades
-Acquire every perk
The Collector
-Obtain 85 items in the Collectibles app
Showdown
-Complete Showdown
Heard You Like Wheels
-Unlock all vehicle special upgrades
Brons
Power Players
-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 3
Masters of Santo Ileso
-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 4
It’s a Bird!
-Complete all wingsuit challenges
Shopping Spree
-Buy 1 item from every store
Hijacked
-Pulled out of a car by a pedestrian
Finders Keepers
-Obtain 5 items in the Collectibles app
Untouchable
-Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity
The Professional
-Complete all jobs on the Wanted app
Always Be Hustling
-Complete all Side Hustles
The Side Job
-Complete a Side Hustle
Wet Work
-Complete a job on the Wanted app
First F#@!ing Day
-Complete First F#@!ing Day
Challenge Accepted
-Complete 25 challenges
Tune Up
-Customize a vehicle
Optimized
-Customize a weapon
Statement Pieces
-Customize a weapon, a vehicle, clothing item, and your skin with a Cutting Edge material
Chaos Tamer
-Defeat all members of the Idols Collective
Bonus Round
-Destroy a car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei
The Spins
-Perform a barrel roll
Landlord
-Place a criminal venture
Work Ethic
-Complete a criminal venture
The Mechanic
-Fully upgrade a vehicle
Kitted Out
-Fully upgrade a weapon
Et tu?
-Betrayed by a friend
Performance Review
-Get fired
Took It To The Limit
-Reach the maximum level
Picking Fights
-Defeat a miniboss from each faction
Wrecking Ball
-Kill an enemy with a towed object
Armor Piercing
-Kill a tank driver with the Quantum Aperature
Making a Name
-Name your criminal empire
Neighborly
-Complete 5 districts in Santo Ileso
Closet Space
-Own 100 different pieces of clothing
Prankster
-Prank a co-op partner
Smooth Moves
-Buy 2 emotes
A Car Named Simone
-Perform a quadruple backflip with Super Air Control
Free Frefill
-Refill the boost bar 3 times in a row with Infinite Boost
Food for Thought
-Stagger an enemy with a vending machine
Tourist
-Complete the photo scavenger hunt
Community Outreach
-Complete 10 districts in Santo Ileso
Fiesta Time
-Hit a launched pinata with the Pinata Stick
To The Nines
-Open the Style app for the first time
A Young Empire
-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 2
