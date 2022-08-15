Deze maand kunnen spelers eindelijk aan de slag met het bouwen aan hun eigen criminele imperium in de Saints Row reboot. Voor de Trophy- en Achievement-jagers is er goed en slecht nieuws. Het goede nieuws is dat de lijst met alle Trophies nu bekend is. Het slechte nieuws? Het lijkt er op dat je het spel bijna 100% moet uitspelen om de platinum trofee te behalen.

De trofeelijst duidt erop dat je onder andere alle 15 districten moet voltooien, 85 collectibles moet verzamelen, alle wingsuit uitdagingen moet completeren en nog veel meer. Het spel bevat echter geen trofeeën die afhankelijk zijn van de moeilijkheidsgraad, je zou dus alles op ‘makkelijk’ kunnen doen als je wilt.

Je kan de volledige lijst hieronder bekijken, en die zal voor PlayStation, Xbox en pc nagenoeg hetzelfde moeten zijn.

Platinum

Completionist

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Quality Time

-Complete all loyalty missions

We could go home, or…

-Sing karaoke with the Saints

All Mine

-Complete all 15 districts in Santo Ileso

Zilver

A Golden Age

-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 5

Jack of All Trades

-Acquire every perk

The Collector

-Obtain 85 items in the Collectibles app

Showdown

-Complete Showdown

Heard You Like Wheels

-Unlock all vehicle special upgrades

Brons

Power Players

-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 3

Masters of Santo Ileso

-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 4

It’s a Bird!

-Complete all wingsuit challenges

Shopping Spree

-Buy 1 item from every store

Hijacked

-Pulled out of a car by a pedestrian

Finders Keepers

-Obtain 5 items in the Collectibles app

Untouchable

-Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity

The Professional

-Complete all jobs on the Wanted app

Always Be Hustling

-Complete all Side Hustles

The Side Job

-Complete a Side Hustle

Wet Work

-Complete a job on the Wanted app

First F#@!ing Day

-Complete First F#@!ing Day

Challenge Accepted

-Complete 25 challenges

Tune Up

-Customize a vehicle

Optimized

-Customize a weapon

Statement Pieces

-Customize a weapon, a vehicle, clothing item, and your skin with a Cutting Edge material

Chaos Tamer

-Defeat all members of the Idols Collective

Bonus Round

-Destroy a car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei

The Spins

-Perform a barrel roll

Landlord

-Place a criminal venture

Work Ethic

-Complete a criminal venture

The Mechanic

-Fully upgrade a vehicle

Kitted Out

-Fully upgrade a weapon

Et tu?

-Betrayed by a friend

Performance Review

-Get fired

Took It To The Limit

-Reach the maximum level

Picking Fights

-Defeat a miniboss from each faction

Wrecking Ball

-Kill an enemy with a towed object

Armor Piercing

-Kill a tank driver with the Quantum Aperature

Making a Name

-Name your criminal empire

Neighborly

-Complete 5 districts in Santo Ileso

Closet Space

-Own 100 different pieces of clothing

Prankster

-Prank a co-op partner

Smooth Moves

-Buy 2 emotes

A Car Named Simone

-Perform a quadruple backflip with Super Air Control

Free Frefill

-Refill the boost bar 3 times in a row with Infinite Boost

Food for Thought

-Stagger an enemy with a vending machine

Tourist

-Complete the photo scavenger hunt

Community Outreach

-Complete 10 districts in Santo Ileso

Fiesta Time

-Hit a launched pinata with the Pinata Stick

To The Nines

-Open the Style app for the first time

A Young Empire

-Unlock Criminal Empire Tier 2