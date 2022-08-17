Ontwikkelaar ClockStone Studio heeft samen met uitgever Thunderful aangekondigd dat LEGO Bricktales in het vierde kwartaal van 2022 zal worden uitgebracht op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.

In LEGO Bricktales zul je op avontuur gaan in verschillende omgevingen, zoals een woestijn, kasteel en een tropisch eiland. Gaandeweg zul je in deze landschappen diverse puzzels moeten oplossen, en dit doe je natuurlijk in traditionele LEGO-stijl: door te bouwen! Benieuwd hoe dat er precies uitziet? Bekijk dan de onderstaande trailer.

“We know that LEGO fans across the world will be incredibly excited to get their hands on LEGO Bricktales. That’s why it’s so great to be able to announce that the game is coming to such a wide-range of platforms. Across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, we are ensuring that as many people as possible are able to play and enjoy this title and its intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic.”