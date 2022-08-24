Het ziet er naar uit dat MultiVersus goed aanslaat bij gamers. De spelersaantallen zijn namelijk bekend gemaakt en die zijn niet mis. Tevens is er een nieuwe patch beschikbaar voor de free-to-play fighter.

Sinds MutiVersus in open beta is gegaan hebben meer dan 20 miljoen spelers de game al gespeeld. Het spel heeft er dus nog geen maand over gedaan om deze aantallen te halen. Dat is best indrukwekkend te noemen, zelfs voor een free-to-play titel.

Om de game nog beter te maken is er een nieuwe patch beschikbaar gesteld. Versie 1.01 zorgt er onder andere voor dat een aantal personages zwakker of sterker worden gemaakt. De volledige lijst met veranderingen kan je hieronder nalezen.

GENERAL

Morty will be arriving 08/23! He will be our first Plumbus-wielding character!

This patch is entirely server-side so all updates are Online Only and will not be reflected in local/lab play until the next patch.

General Perks

Ice To Beat You! – Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice.

I’ll Take That – Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds



Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where ability cooldowns may not trigger when projectiles are spawned close to terrain

CHARACTERS

+ Buff

– Nerf

~ Change

Arya

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Finn

Since we removed some power from the Backpack on Finn, we’re pushing some additional power into the rest of Finn’s attacks to give him more kill options.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased base damage from 5 to 6 This base damage is increased by holding and charging the attack

+ Air/Ground Down Special (BMO Chop) Increased Damage from 18 to 20 Increased Knockback Scaling from 18 to 20

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Garnet

Garnet buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Harley

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Iron Giant

Iron giant is currently dominating with abnormally high win rates at every skill level. Iron Giant’s Neutral Special with stacked cooldown reduction and Velma are causing too few windows for opponents to counterplay. Updates to Iron Giant, global updates to perks, and Velma updates should help provide more windows of opportunity for opponents against Iron Giant.

– Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased cooldown from 23s to 25s

– Air Up Attack: Hit boxes shrank to more accurate fit the attack visuals

– Air/Ground Up Special: Reduced damage by 1 and base knockback on final hit of spin

+ Air/Ground Down Special: Allow cancel out of Cannonball if it hits an enemy



Superman

~ Fixed a bug that would allow Superman to grapple enemies that wall bounce even if his hitboxes did not connect.

Taz

Taz buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Velma