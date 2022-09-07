

Een poosje terug kondigde Sony PlayStation aan dat de nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update in beta ging om alle nieuwe toevoegingen te testen. Die beta is succesvol verlopen, want Sony heeft nu bekendgemaakt dat ze de firmware update wereldwijd hebben uitgerold.

Deze firmware update zou nu beschikbaar moeten zijn om te downloaden en anders zal het niet lang meer duren. De update voegt een paar gewilde functies toe, waaronder 1440p HDMI output, de optie om gamelijsten te maken en meer.

Hieronder hebben we alle details van deze firmware update, zoals die eerder al bekendgemaakt werden. Daar is aan de hand van de beta niets aan veranderd.