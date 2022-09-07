Een poosje terug kondigde Sony PlayStation aan dat de nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update in beta ging om alle nieuwe toevoegingen te testen. Die beta is succesvol verlopen, want Sony heeft nu bekendgemaakt dat ze de firmware update wereldwijd hebben uitgerold.
Deze firmware update zou nu beschikbaar moeten zijn om te downloaden en anders zal het niet lang meer duren. De update voegt een paar gewilde functies toe, waaronder 1440p HDMI output, de optie om gamelijsten te maken en meer.
Hieronder hebben we alle details van deze firmware update, zoals die eerder al bekendgemaakt werden. Daar is aan de hand van de beta niets aan veranderd.
New Gameplay and Personalization Options
- 1440p HDMI Video Output
- The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.**
- If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display.
- Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.
- You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.
- Gamelists
- In your Game Library you can now create gamelists, which make organizing your games even easier.
- To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it.
- You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles.*** You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.
- Compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio
- You can now listen to and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, and then choose your preferred setting.
- Easier Access to In-progress Activities
- When resuming a game, in-progress activities are often shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it as easy and as fast as possible to get back to where you left off.
New Social Features
- Request Share Screen
- You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch their gameplay. Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen].
- Joinable Game Notification
- When you join a party and a party member is playing a game you can join, you’ll now receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.
- View New Friends’ Profiles
- When you accept a friend request in the [Received] list, you can now view your new friend’s profile in [Accepted Requests].
- Send Stickers and Voice Messages in Game Base
- In the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.
Joinable Game Notification
Dit is een hele goede toevoeging
Graag een update voor games in 4k 30fps mode (Demon’s Souls en TLOU part1 zijn onspeelbaar in deze mode op mijn oled tv).
@Anoniem-8575: Heeft meer met de OLED techniek te maken dan met de ps5. Op een LCD zijn er geen problemen met 30fps.
@Anoniem-8575: Hoe moet dit ge-update worden dan??? 30fps blijft 30fps.
@Anoniem-4052: Op OLED zijn er ook geen problemen met 30fps. Ja het is een stuk minder vloeiend dan 60fps, maar dat is op wat voor tv, scherm, of beamer dan ook het geval.
@Anoniem-665: Op een OLED heb je veel sneller last van de 30fps dan op een LCD. Dus er zit echt wel een verschil in. Zoek maar even op google en je komt genoeg artikelen tegen.
@Anoniem-8575:
Zet VVR aan. Of heb je nog zo’n ouderwetse OLED?
Ja wat heb je hier aan als je niet meer FPS krijgt? Leuk die beter anti-aliasing maar die is altijd al goed geweest in PS games.
Ik heb glasvezel internet en een game of update is zo gedownload. Maar dan dat kopieeren. Man man hoop dat Sony daar eens naar kijkt.
Een leek vraag.
Kan ik gebruik maken van 1440p als ik hdmi 2.0 heb?