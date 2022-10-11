

EA en DICE hebben bekendgemaakt dat Battlefield 2042 vandaag van een nieuwe update zal worden voorzien. De update vormt niet alleen het startschot van het in-game evenement The Liquidators – waarover je hier meer details kunt lezen – maar voert ook verschillende verbeteringen en aanpassingen door in de shooter.

DICE legt uit dat update 2.1.1 vooral bedoeld is om de gunplay van Battlefield 2042 te verbeteren. Er zijn verschillende aanpassingen gemaakt om de balans van de wapens te verbeteren. Daarnaast zijn er nog wat kleinere issues verholpen. Alle details lees je in de patch notes hieronder.

The main focus of this smaller Quality of Life Update is to improve gunplay. Included are several weapon balance changes and bug fixes to ensure a consistent gameplay experience between our weapon offerings:

The M16A3 and M60E4 now have correct recoil reduction on Consoles to ensure their performance is consistent across all platforms

The M16A3 and M60E4 have received balance changes to improve their performance

The Avancys, K30 and MP9 have received balance changes to reduce their performance

We have resolved an issue that was preventing some players from being able to Aim Down Sights (ADS) after exiting a vehicle

A hit registration issue has been resolved which could occur when using a controller and firing weapons over a sustained period

General

Setting Mouse Raw Input to Off in Settings will no longer disable mouse movement in-game

Maps

Renewal – It was sometimes possible to deploy under the map in the first sector of the US HQ. This no longer happens

Renewal – Fixed several areas on Conquest 64 that would incorrectly flag you as Out of Bounds

Weapons

Firing continuously with weapons while using a controller would sometimes desync recoil between the client and the server. As a result, shots missed their target when they should have hit. This has been resolved

The AC-42 sights are once again useable after equipping the UH-1 Smart 1.5x Scope in the default slot

Fixed an issue where the mesh of the UH-1 Smart 1.5x Scope was missing from the AC-42

Vault Weapons now properly apply recoil reduction when playing on Console

The range of weapon draw speed for Vault Weapons now matches those of All-Out Warfare weaponry

Fixed an issue where users cannot ADS after exiting a moving vehicle if the equipped weapon has an underbarrel attachment equipped This bug reappeared after we previously rolled out a fix. Please let us know if you continue to experience it after this update

The M16A3 now has the correct Headshot Multiplier for Assault Rifles (2.15x)

Avancys

The Avancys was highly accurate, and coupled with its large magazine size meant it was too powerful during sustained fire. We have reduced its accuracy to compensate.

Base Recoil increased 0.32 -> 0.36

Dispersion Per Shot increased 0.03 -> 0.06

K30

The K30 is intended to be a close range SMG, and was too accurate at medium distance. Its accuracy at range has therefore been decreased.

Min Dispersion Angle increased 0.15 -> 0.18

Dispersion Per Shot increased 0.09 -> 0.15

Dispersion Decrease Rate reduced 20 -> 4

MP9

The MP9 is also intended to be a close range SMG, and similar to the K30 received an accuracy penalty to reduce its effectiveness at medium distances.

Dispersion Per Shot increased 0.06 -> 0.11

Min Dispersion Angle increased 0.14 -> 0.17

M16A3

The M16A3 did not match the performance of other Assault Rifles. To compensate we have reduced its recoil and improved its accuracy during sustained fire.

Base Recoil reduced 0.44 -> 0.36

First Shot Recoil Multiplier reduced 1.45 -> 1.15

Dispersion Per Shot on ADS reduced 0.13 -> 0.1

M60E4

The M60E4 did not match the performance of other LMGs. To compensate we have reduced its recoil and improved its accuracy during sustained fire.