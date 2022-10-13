We konden jullie al eerder informeren over de aankomende Anniversary Update voor Forza Horizon 5, die een bak klassieke content uit voorgaande Horizon-titels in een nieuw jasje steekt. Het heeft een kleine week geduurd, maar Playground Games heeft de update nu uitgerold.

Spelers op de Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S mogen een update van respectievelijk 8,5 en 10,6GB verwachten. Pc-spelers kijken tegen een update van 14GB aan. Naast een nieuwe Horizon Story – “Horizon Origins” – keren ook de Midnight Battles terug en kun je gaan scheuren in een aantal nieuwe auto’s.

De volledige changelog is behoorlijk lang en kun je uiteraard hieronder terugvinden.